Fact Check: Did Cam Little Call Out the NFL for Not Making Him a Pro Bowler?

NFL kickers are getting so good that 50-yard field goals, once a 50/50 proposition, are now run-of-the-mill. Even 60-yarders don’t get the attention they should. Exhibit A: Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed a 67-yarder in his team’s 41-7 Week 18 win on Sunday, and we barely heard a peep.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s because that’s not even the first 60-yard kick Little has hit this year. Nor was it his longest. The youngster out of Arkansas hit a 68-yarder earlier this season to set a new mark for the longest field goal in NFL history. Though we doubt that record will stand long with the way kickers are swinging their legs these days.

Little, meanwhile, became just the third kicker to hit multiple 60+ yard field goals in a season. And yet, he received no acclaim from the media or Pro Bowl voters. He was snubbed for a Pro Bowl nod despite his excellent 2026 season, and some believe the 22-year-old is making his frustration felt publicly. But is that true?

Claim: Cam Little is complaining on social media about not earning a Pro Bowl nod for his performance this season. Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker earned the honor in the AFC instead, with Dallas Cowboys long-range weapon Brandon Aubrey taking the spot in the NFC for the third straight season.

Source of the Claim: These rumors of Dicker whining in public over the Pro Bowl come largely from an X account called @camlittlegoat, which tweeted out his 2025 credentials in a quote tweet of a highlight from the 67-yarder he hit in Week 18:

Broke the NFL record.⁰2nd-longest FG ever.⁰Hit one from 70 yards in preseason.

Only player in NFL history with multiple 65+ yard FGs. And did it twice THIS season.

Not 1st team All Pro. Not 2nd team. Not even a Pro Bowler.

The disrespect continues.

It’s only about us. https://t.co/zEO2HYFQoz — Cam Little 🐐 (@camlittlegoat) January 4, 2026

But was that really the real Cam Little playing the tiny violin for himself?

Verdict: No, of course not. This Twitter account, while boasting 5.6k followers (one of whom is ESPN’s top insider Adam Schefter, though whether he’s following for a laugh or he got duped too remains unclear), clearly identifies itself as a parody in its bio.

That section reads: “Cam Little = Future GOAT Kicker *Parody*”

Cam Little did not complain about his Pro Bowl omission, but did he have a right to? Dicker was the guy who beat him out, so let’s compare their stats.

Dicker went 38-for-41 for a 92.7 field goal percentage, while Little went 30-for-34 for an 88.2 success rate. Advantage Dicker. L.A.’s kicker went 34-for-35 on extra points, Jacksonville’s went 50-for-51. Negligible difference. Dicker was 5-for-6 from 50+ yards, while Little was 8-for-10. Slight advantage Dicker. Little had the two 60+ yarders, but Dicker also nailed a 59-yarder himself.

Dicker and Little finished very close. But Dicker hitting eight more field goals and at a higher percentage should and did give him the edge in Pro Bowl voting. Sorry, @camlittlegoat.