David Bakhtiari Chimes In With a Warning Over His Firing Rumors and Possible Jets Trade: “If I Get Fired For This..”

Aaron Rodgers‘s good pal and former teammate, David Bakhtiari may be on the verge of leaving Green Bay, sparking speculation of a potential reunion with A-Rod. Like the 4-time MVP, Bakhtiari sat out the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury. Dov Klieman, a self-proclaimed provider of the most accurate NFL news and stories, recently Tweeted that the Packers are expected to trade Bakhtiari, citing The Athletic as his source.

However, this claim was promptly refuted by Athletic’s writer for Green Bay beat, Matt Schneidman who clarified that he had presented it as an opinion piece, rather than a fact-based report. The Tweet also garnered a response from David Bakhtiari himself who stated that if he were let go because of what Matt wrote, he would be pointing fingers at the Green Bay reporter’s direction.

The Packers OT played only 55 snaps last season and spent almost the entirety of last season on injured reserve. Ever since he signed a massive 4-year $92 million contract extension, he has played only 13 games in the past three seasons. In 2024, he would earn $21,400,000. With just a year left on the deal and his inability to maintain fitness, the Packers might think trading him as per Spotrac.

Fans gave their candid opinions on the matter of Bakhtiari’s departure from Green Bay. Many gave their green light on the possible trade, while others still want to see more of him in the coming years.

NFL World Responds to David Bakhtiari Rumors

Most Cheese heads had a positive reaction to him being subjected to a transfer. They called him out for his inability to maintain fitness and show for the team since signing that mammoth contract. Others said they are going miss him but it would be best if the Packers and him agree on a mutual departure. However, few of them still want him to stay in Green Bay.

Bakhtiari has spent eleven seasons in Wisconsin. Despite the talent still being there, the continuous injuries since signing a massive contract haven’t worked in his favor. A fresh start could potentially revitalize his career. New York Jets have been mentioned as a possible destination, especially with connections to Rodgers. However, another intriguing option could be Super Bowl runner-up’s San Francisco 49ers. As a California native, who currently resides there during the off-season, it could provide Bakhtiari with a favorable environment for a career resurgence.