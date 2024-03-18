Odell Beckham Jr. Expresses His Future Aspirations After Getting Released by the Ravens

After a solitary season with the Ravens, star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is moving on from Baltimore. The Super Bowl LVI champ inked a $15 million contract with the club last year, hoping to make a comeback that would once again position him as a standout receiver. But the hopes and dreams were far from realized. In the 14 games he played, of which 6 as a starter, OBJ was able to tally just three touchdowns. He played in both postseason matchups too, but he came home empty-handed. Following this, the club decided to release the star wide receiver with a post-June 1 designation.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now assessing the waters of free agency. There are already a few landing spots that would work wonders for the former LSU Tigers star, but teams have yet to reach out to him. But free agency has just begun, and there’s ample amount of time for the star wide receiver to explore other options. While his last few seasons have been marred with injuries, OBJ is far from hanging up his cleats, and fans and pundits are no strangers to this sentiment, with no shortage of speculations about where he could end up.

And Beckham is focused too. He did it last season, signing with the Ravens, who would go on to clinch the top AFC seed. And he’s confident that he can replicate that run this season again. His recent cryptic message on Instagram Story seems to suggest as much:

“If you ran it up once, you can run it up again. Stay focused“

It’s just the beginning for OBJ, that much is certain. However, his goodbyes weren’t easy, and a heartfelt post for the Ravens’ Flock had us all checking if we had something in our eyes.

“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine,” OBJ wrote. “Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall . Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz “

Fans, who have been by Beckham’s side since that one-handed catch for a TD against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr, know for a fact that he will have more than a few options before the deadline. But which city makes sense, and where could OBJ go and perhaps actually revive his career?

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Coming to Kansas City?

Former Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson, during his recent conversation with Kay Adams, vouched for Beckham. And he vouched hard. He expressed that the now-former Ravens man would be a perfect fit for the defending champs. He also noted that if Beckham were to join hands with the Chiefs, he would need to take a significant pay cut from last year’s salary. But DeSean voiced his confidence about OBJ agreeing to a pay cut if it were the Chiefs.

The majority of fans share DeSean’s sentiment; however, Kansas City isn’t the only option on the table. According to a report by The Spun, Beckham could be moving back to the Big Apple once again. But not with the Giants, the club that drafted him in 2014. As it turns out, it’s the Jets, who seem to have been quite fond of OBJ for a while, as the club was very close to signing him last season. ESPN’s Rich Cimini believes that there’s a very high possibility of this deal taking place before the deadline.

It sure would be something to see Beckham and Rodgers side by side. Maybe this duo would finally break the Green Gang’s longest playoff drought.