Fact Check: Did Jaxson Dart Taunt Justin Herbert With His Girlfriend Maddison Beer?

Jaxson Dart’s NFL career couldn’t have gotten off to a brighter start. While the New York Giants’ rookie quarterback led his team to a 21–18 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in his first start, completing 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown.

While it’s true that his stats weren’t eye-popping, but it was record-breaking nonetheless as Dart became the first QB since Patrick Mahomes to have an 80+ yard TD drive on debut.

Considering all this, it’s unsurprising that there’s hype around whether the 22-year-old could become the face of a QB-starved organization like the Giants. But as the buzz around Jaxson Dart’s on-field play grew, so did the swirl of rumours. Most notably, one involving Chargers QB Justin Herbert, pop star Madison Beer, and a few “taunts” that have set social media on fire.

The Claim: Ahead of the Giants–Chargers matchup, a viral post suggested Jaxson Dart had taken aim at Herbert by posting and then deleting a picture of Madison Beer — presumed to be dating the Chargers QB — with the caption: “Gameday tomorrow.” That post alone generated more than 5.2 million views on “X”.

WOW: Giants QB Jaxson Dart posts and deletes photo of Madison Beer, Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, before their matchup on Sunday: “Gameday tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/ifIJZKlVJP — Nfl Drop (@TheNFLDrop) September 27, 2025

After the Giants’ win, the narrative snowballed. Another viral post alleged Beer had unfollowed Herbert and followed Jaxson Dart on Instagram following the game, racking up over 1.1 million views.

JUST IN: Madison Beer has unfollowed Justin Herbert and FOLLOWED Jaxson Dart on IG following the Giants-Chargers game pic.twitter.com/0gsQm0kUCy — Nfl Drop (@TheNFLDrop) September 28, 2025

Then came the kicker: a third clip claimed the Giants rookie had posted a shopping mall video of himself with the fake caption: “@madisonbeer come fw me [kissing emoji].” This latest video has already garnered 1.6 million views, adding to the frenzy.

WTF: Giants QB Jaxson Dart posted this on his IG story following his win vs the Chargers: “@madisonbeer come fw me ” pic.twitter.com/FCl90cGUGV — Nfl Drop (@TheNFLDrop) September 29, 2025

Together, these posts painted a picture that Jaxson Dart was deliberately trolling Justin Herbert using Madison Beer’s name, fuelling a storyline that many fans and publications took at face value.

Source of the Claim: The claims originated from a parody account called NFL Drop, which has been churning out fabricated posts designed to look legitimate.

Much like past hoaxes from accounts such as NBACentel, these posts fooled a large portion of fans and even some smaller outlets that didn’t double-check before sharing.

The Verdict: It is clearly false that Jaxson Dart taunted Justin Herbert with Madison Beer. The Giants quarterback never posted anything of that sort on his social media accounts.

From a logical lens, why many platforms got fooled must have been due to the blue tick, a relatively newer “X” account and a credible sounding name and logo. Luckily, “X” seems to have quickly rectified their mistake as the “Parody Account” tag now flashes right next to NFL Drop’s username.

Moreover, the only connection between Dart and Beer comes from an entirely different setting. Before his NFL debut, Jaxson Dart was asked on a red-carpet appearance who his celebrity crush was. His answer? Madison Beer. This innocent response has since been twisted into a false narrative amplified by parody posts.

So to sum it up, the only thing real around Jaxson Dart has been his debut win over the Chargers was real. The supposed feud involving Justin Herbert and Madison Beer? Entirely fabricated. The viral posts may have been entertaining, but they were nothing more than manufactured drama. Until then, the only headline that matters is Jaxson Dart’s performance on the field.