Fact Check: Has Tyreek Hill Made Full Recovery From Knee Dislocation In Just 4 Weeks?

When Tyreek Hill went down clutching his knee during the Dolphins’ Week 4 clash against the New York Jets, the silence inside MetLife Stadium was deafening. The replay, shown only once on the broadcast, captured the gruesome reality. HC Mike McDaniel’s WR1 had suffered a dislocated left knee along with multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

And then, a day later, the diagnosis confirmed the worst. Hill’s 2025 season was officially over, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the wideout would undergo surgery on September 30.

At 31 years old and already in his tenth NFL season, recovering from a complex, multi-ligament tear was never going to be a quick or simple process. After all, the standard recovery window for a torn ACL alone is anywhere between 8 to 12 months. Complement that with additional ligament damage, that timeline could easily extend further.

Still, during this week, Dolphins fans were thrown into confusion when a viral post on social media claimed that Hill had made a ‘full recovery’ and was already being linked to another team.

Claim: A user on “X” posted a screen recording of an Hill highlight from the WR’s Snapchat account, implying it was new footage. The caption read: “Trending … Tyreek Hill has made a full recovery from his injury and is a potential WR2 option for the Steelers … Something to keep an eye on.”

The video quickly went viral, racking up 3.6 million views and nearly 4,000 likes, with fans on both sides of the AFC East buying into the story. Some believed Hill had miraculously recovered and returned to practice just a month after surgery.

Source of the Rumor: The post originated from Metcalf Burgh, a fan-run Steelers page known for speculative football content. While it didn’t provide any proof or sourcing, the video’s authenticity went unquestioned by thousands of fans as it spread across the platform.

Verdict: False.

For starters, a four-week turnaround from a dislocated knee and torn ACL is medically impossible, even by NFL standards.

Multi-ligament knee injuries typically require extensive rehab, and Hill’s condition, which included both a dislocation and torn ligaments, demands multiple months of recovery before even walking unassisted, let alone sprinting or cutting on the field.

And secondly, to make matters clearer, Tyreek Hill himself shut down the viral video with a cheeky post on X, writing: “Boy I wish I can move like this right now.”

That single line put an end to the speculation. The viral video was indeed an old highlight; a footage from Hill’s pre-injury days when he was still at full speed. His tone made it obvious that he’s nowhere near game-ready yet and still deep in the rehab process.

So as things stand, Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. While his agent initially expressed optimism about a potential return in 2026, the Dolphins WR recently admitted that he’s wondering about retirement soon.

Regardless, the bottom line remains the same: Tyreek Hill is working towards recovery, not sprints and routes… at least not yet.