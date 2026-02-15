Fact Check: Is AJ Brown Getting Traded to the Giants?

After a Super Bowl run in the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Eagles still had a roster strong enough to make another trip to the Big Game. But the following year, they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. While the defense held its own, the offense struggled badly from the regular season into the postseason.

Advertisement

Amid all that, AJ Brown became a major trade talking point, especially after making headlines for what some labeled “diva” behavior over not getting enough targets. In the Wild Card loss to the 49ers, he even got into a sideline spat with head coach Nick Sirianni. After the game, many fans online directed their frustration at Brown as well. But is it so bad that Brown is now getting traded to the New York Giants?

Claim: Brown recently posted a selfie in a Giants jersey on Instagram, all but confirming a move to the Big Apple. He also began following Giants QB Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers on the social media platform.

Source of the Claim: Several NFL aggregators, like NFL Rumors and Mister TD, circulated the claim on Twitter.

#Eagles WR AJ Brown has followed #Giants QB Jaxson Dart and WR Malik Nabers on Instagram… Something to watch. pic.twitter.com/EFnNUKGKme — Richard Johnson (@RichJohnsonNFL) February 12, 2026

Verdict: False. The photo in question dates back to 2019, before Brown was even drafted by the Tennessee Titans. That said, the part about him following the Giants duo on Instagram is true. He does follow them, along with more than 407 other accounts, including several NFL players. So, nothing suspicious there.

Still, completely dismissing trade chatter might be premature. After the Eagles’ season ended last month, fans and analysts have floated multiple potential landing spots for the All-Pro wideout.

Teams like the Saints, Raiders, Steelers, 49ers, Jets and Patriots have all been mentioned as possible fits. The Giants, however, have barely come up. It’s likely because the Eagles would not want to strengthen their division rival, especially after they made the same mistake with Saquon Barkley and ensured Philly won their second Super Bowl before the 2024 season.

Brown, for his part, has stated that he would prefer to remain in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I’m always excited,” he said during his appearance on Micah Parsons’ podcast. “You know, sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for K.P. (fired offensive coordinator). To me, he did a tremendous job, and he has a great heart. But I’m excited for the [2026] season. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

“When I got to Philly, man, Philly welcomed me with open arms. That’s home, man, and I love them. I love the support, I love the accountability, I love everything else that they do,” he added.

To be fair, with Brown confirming that he wants to stay in Philly, it would be foolish to assume a trade is imminent. He’s one of the best wide receivers in the league, and while the Philly offense hasn’t been able to feed him the ball as much, leading to his rants, the team would likely want to fix that rather than get rid of the complainer.

And players and coaches, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, have shown their support for the wideout, emphasizing that they would not want him gone.

So, to sum it up, trade rumors are just rumors as of now, and at this point, it doesn’t seem like it will happen.