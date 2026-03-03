Fact Check: Is Puka Nacua Dating Influencer Overtime Megan?

Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua was spotted with influencer Overtime Megan at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game on Monday. The sighting quickly sparked rumors that the two might be dating. After all, single Nacua hasn’t been afraid to “shoot his shot” with different women since ending his previous relationship with Hallie Aiono.

In case you missed it, Nacua went viral back in January for a comment he made toward Sydney Sweeney. The actress did an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she talked about how skydiving would be an ideal date idea for her, as she’s a thrill-seeker. Nacua responded to this online by tweeting, “Love skydiving.” Now, after being spotted with Overtime Megan, aka Megan Eugenio, Nacua is fueling intense dating speculation.

Claim: Nacua is dating Overtime Megan.

Puka Nacua was seen with Overtime Megan at the Los Angeles Kings hockey game last night pic.twitter.com/BtpyQQSaHf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2026

Source of the rumor: Fans on X, as well as some news aggregators, are all but confirming that the two are dating after they were seen rinkside, smiling and having a great time.

In reaction to the rumors, fans talked about how they haven’t heard from Overtime Megan in a while, and this could be a reason why. She’s been spending time with the NFL star. Some also talked about how Nacua has been linked to many different women since the start of the new year.

Haven’t heard from Overtime Megan in awhile pic.twitter.com/tLyZyeikmA — E-Man (@WigginsWick22) March 3, 2026

This dude is making his rounds! He was just holding hands with Sara Safari the other day. — DJ JC (@DJ_JeffCaron) March 3, 2026

Verdict: False. They were just seen together. Nacua and Megan did not show signs that they were romantically linked.

In fact, in the photos made available to us, Nacua and Megan are hardly acting as though they went to the game together. They don’t look at each other, talk to one another, or touch. They simply look like two bystanders at a hockey game trying to enjoy themselves.

Not to mention, Nacua was recently spotted at Top Golf with influencer Sara Saffari. He was also spotted walking out alongside influencer Hannah Stocking in February. He was even spotted at the Daytona 500 in the same month, posing with Charlotte Flair, who is 15 years older than him.

All in all, Nacua is either a really nice guy who makes a lot of friends, or he’s quite the player when it comes to women. He already has a son, Kingston, whom he shares with Aiono. At this rate, he could be following in Chad Johnson’s footsteps, who has 8 kids with 7 different women.