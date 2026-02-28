Falcons News: Newly Hired Coach LaTroy Lewis Fired After Assault and Violence Allegations

The Atlanta Falcons announced earlier on Friday that they were immediately dismissing their defensive line coach, LaTroy Lewis, after it was reported that the 32-year-old is facing accusations of violence and se*ual assault. Lewis had only been a member of the Falcons’ coaching staff for a total of 17 days.

Advertisement

According to Justin Spiro, Lewis allegedly sent text messages to a woman’s phone claiming “I’m going to f**k you up” and “I’d f**king kill you! Don’t play with me.” The unnamed victim of Lewis’ abuse is also alleging rape, and to make matters even worse, Lewis’s mistreatment of this person apparently dates back to his time at the University of Michigan, and it all went unreported by the since-disgraced head coach, Sherrone Moore.

“Lewis, then a University of Michigan football staffer, is also alleged to have attacked the same woman in a separate incident so violent and cacophonous that neighbors called the police to report the disturbing sounds coming from her apartment.”

Instead of reporting the incident when the woman confided in him about the actions of a staff member, Moore decided to bury the allegations before then offering Lewis a raise. After which, “He proceeded to sexually harass the woman himself,” Spiro writes.

The incident adds that much more to the plate of Moore, who is currently fighting his own legal battles stemming from a separate incident in which he committed a third-degree home invasion felony before ultimately threatening to commit self-harm after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staffer. According to Spiro, Moore even wrote a recommendation letter on Lewis’s behalf to the University of Toledo, well after the fact, in February of 2025.

At the time of Spiro’s report, the Falcons explained that they were in the process of gathering information and that there would be no official comment on the matter. A few hours afterwards, however, the franchise announced that it was officially parting ways with its new hire.

The Falcons have yet to provide any sort of follow-up statement on the matter, but that’s likely because a spokesman for the Ann Arbor Police Department noted this afternoon that they were “just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024” and that “The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

As of now, Falcons fans are encouraged to consult official sources for any updates pertaining to Lewis and his case, with the same also being true for their newly vacant coaching position.