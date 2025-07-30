“He’s 57, She’s 37”: Radio Personality Sheds Light on Deion Sanders Dating Rumors With Karrueche Tran After Cancer Surgery

After months of speculation surrounding his health, Deion Sanders finally stepped in front of the podium to give the football world some of the answers that it had been searching for. The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes announced that he had been battling bladder cancer throughout this entire offseason and that he had undergone surgery to have his bladder removed, which was, thankfully, successful.

Now that he’s seemingly back on his feet and preparing for the 2025 season, many fans are turning their attention towards his relationship with American actress Karrueche Tran. On the day of Sanders’s cancer-free announcement, his family’s Well Off Media YouTube channel released a vlog detailing his journey before and post-operation.

Tran was prominently featured in the video as she tearfully explained the finer points of Sanders’ procedure and the reasoning behind it, leaving many to wonder about both the severity and the nature of their relationship. According to the self-proclaimed ‘Auntie of Pop Culture,’ and a Radio Personality, Patty Jackson, Sanders and Tran are being referred to as a “quiet love story.”

“It’s a love story that people don’t know about. He’s 57, she’s 37… They say that he and Karrueche are working on a family that he has banked his sperm,” Jackson explained. She also made note of the fact that the NFL Hall of Famer hasn’t necessarily been lucky in love either.

“The past women that Deion has dealt with, the relationships have not been good. The wife, Pilar, was not good even though they had kids. Tracey Edmonds, Babyface’s ex, Eddie Murphy’s ex, she was with Deion for a while, but that relationship did not end well either,” she added.

The former Atlanta Falcon has been both married and divorced on two separate occasions. His first marriage came with an American model by the name of Carolyn Chambers in the year of 1989.

They would spend the next nine years together and have two children before ultimately divorcing in 1998, where Chambers would receive custody of both children. Just one year later, however, he would tie the knot for a second time with the aforementioned Pilar, who would go on to birth three children including the now famous Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders and Pilar would later file divorce in 2013, except this time, Sanders won the custody battle. At one point in time, Sanders even filed for a defamation case against Pilar, claiming that she had sought to tarnish his name on both television and social media.

The two-time Super Bowl champion may have been a natural when it comes to picking off quarterbacks, but he’s often struggled when it comes to picking the right partner.