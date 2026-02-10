Stephen A. Smith Backs Donald Trump’s Criticism of Bad Bunny and NFL Kickoff Rule

Donald Trump was not, at all, a fan of Bad Bunny’s halftime show during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Immediately after the performance, the president of the USA went on an online tirade, criticizing the Spanish-only show as “un-American.” Some have agreed with the take, while others did not. And Stephen A. Smith appears to fall into the latter group.

Trump, in his criticism, argued that the halftime show “alienated” an audience more accustomed to English-speaking performers.

Well, while listening to a fan call into his show and express similar sentiments, Stephen A. agreed that Trump had a point about some viewers feeling alienated. However, he also made it clear that he understood why many fans loved the performance.

“His comment that a lot of folks didn’t understand a word that was being said is accurate. And that a lot of people may have been put off by that [performance] is also accurate.” Stephen A. admitted on his show. “Now, tens of millions of people also loved it. They also enjoyed themselves. And a lot of times, if we’re keeping it a buck, we don’t need to know the lyrics. All we care about is the beat.”

Both things can be true at the same time. Many may not have understood Bad Bunny’s lyrics and felt put off because of it. But other music fans don’t need to understand lyrics to have a good time. They simply hear a good beat, catch the vibe, and decide to have fun with it. It’s not like Bad Bunny is only popular in Spanish-speaking areas, as listeners around the world enjoy his music without ever learning the language.

Later in his show, Stephen A. brought up a separate NFL issue that Trump mentioned and said he was 1000% in agreement with it.

“I’mma tell you where the president was absolutely 1000% right. That’s when he was talking about how the NFL needs to change that damn kickoff rule,” Stephen A. said.

Earlier this year, while attending a Washington Commanders game, Trump went on the live broadcast as a guest in the commentary booth. He talked about an assortment of topics. But the one that caught everyone’s attention was his criticism of the new kickoff rule. He said he hated how players just stand around and wait for the action to happen in the new format.

However, this new kickoff format was actually the most successful one the league has had in quite some time. Kicks were returned at the highest rate seen in years, and the average offensive starting field position reached a record high. It may not be the most pleasing thing to watch, but it worked as intended and helped keep injuries down.

At the end of the day, though, it wasn’t surprising to see Trump’s reaction to Bad Bunny’s halftime show. He is a conservative president whose current administration is focused on deporting undocumented immigrants. This halftime show flew directly in the face of that stance by celebrating Spanish culture, music, and heritage.

Stephen A. wasn’t necessarily backing Trump as much as he was pointing out that part of what he said was factual. He quickly countered that by noting that many people enjoyed the show, including himself. The only issue he fully agreed with the president on was the kickoff rule, which is something we don’t agree with them on.