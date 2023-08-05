Josh Allen Plans To Bag An Extra $6,500,000 Annually In Partnership With His Dad From His Pistachio Farm

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is greeted as he and other Buffalo players took part in a panel discussion with area students about building connections and the PGA s plans to develop more diversity in the golf workforce.

Josh Allen is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the NFL right now. He has earned $14,000,000 fulfilling his quarterback role for the Buffalo Bills in the last five seasons. Now that he has amassed a fortune from NFL, the star QB is now turning to farms to make a productive investment that will fetch him an extra $6,500,000 annually in partnership with his dad.

The Bills QB talked about his sharp business acumen in length at the ‘Like a Farmer Podcast’ in June this year, where he revealed his dream to grow his own pistachios and how agriculture has been an untapped resource to make profitable investments. Earlier this year 25 other athletes including Bengals QB Joe Burrow took a similar approach to invest a collective sum of $5 million through Patricof in a soy and corn-focused farm.

How Josh Allen Plans To Make An Extra $6,500,000

Josh Allen was featured in the very first episode of ‘Like a Farmer Podcast’ to talk about his ambitions with his farm. Growing up on a farm, Allen has always had a soft side towards owning his own, with the help of someone who knows the business inside out, his father. Hailing from California, Josh and his family has seen tough times relying on agriculture due to less rainfall. Fortunately, this season there have been no such water difficulties, Allen explained.

Detailing about ‘Allen Family Farms’ and what they grow, the Bills QB said, “We do cotton, cantaloupe, and wheat. And now we’re transitioning into pistachios.” Since pistachios take 4.5 to 5 years to grow which takes up the land that initially produced cotton, cantaloupe, and wheat Josh Allen had to take a strategic step. To help him with this he revealed that his dad has been working with a few different people to maintain his farm.

The Allen Family plans to grow 1,000 acres of pistachios. Josh Allen further revealed that the end goal is 1,500 acres. Taking into account USDA’s rate of growing an average of 2,500 pounds of pistachios per acre which will be sold at $2.60 per pound would result in annual revenue of $6.5 million, as per Profluence.

Josh Allen Backed Investment Firm Co-founded by Aaron Rodgers

Josh Allen knows how to put his hard-earned NFL money to good use. Earlier this year in May, Allen joined a long list of celebrities in investing $150 million in Aaron Rodgers’ firm RX3 Growth Partners. Other big names on the list include Olympic legend Michael Phelps, NFL QB Jared Goff, actor Miles Teller, Vanessa Hudgens, Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Marshmello, and Thomas Rhett.

The Bills QB is vocal about his respect and admiration for the Jets QB Aaron Rodgers which he materialized by investing big in his fund. The fund thus collected is set to be used to invest in consumer-facing brands like Hydrow, Therabody, Full Swing golf simulator, CorePower Yoga, Manscaped, Hims, and Super Coffee.