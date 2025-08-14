mobile app bar

“This Podcast Got Me a Boyfriend”: Taylor Swift Recalls Travis Kelce’s ‘Wild Romantic Gesture’ at Eras Tour

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

After two years of waiting, NFL fans and Swifties got the opportunity to watch Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rock the screen together on the New Heights Show. “I was waiting for you guys to invite me. This is my favorite podcast,” Taylor said after Jason Kelce’s impressive 47-second intro that set the tone.

In a freewheeling chat, Taylor spoke about how the New Heights podcast played a crucial role in her romantic journey with the Chiefs’ Tight End. She recalled how Travis unsuccessfully tried to hand over her friendship bracelets during the 2023 Arrowhead concert, where it all began. It was also the first time that he tried to meet Taylor, after becoming her loyal fan.

“This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend. Ever since Travis started using this as his personal dating app about two years ago,” Taylor said. That led to Travis recalling why he didn’t leave the Arrowhead Stadium after the concert got over. “She loves me, she loves me,” Travis told the security personnel while waiting to get a personal meeting with Taylor in 2023, before they officially started dating.

“He threw a man tantrum. It’s so funny. It was such a wild romantic gesture, like ‘I wanna date you.’ At first when I looked at it, I was like, this dude is…,” Taylor fondly recalled.

Moreover, Taylor had several personal reasons for joining the podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers. The main reason is that it featured some of her favorite segments, which she often rewatches on YouTube. She also highlighted that New Heights offers male-centric advice, a point with which the brothers agreed as a token of fair criticism.

“I like New News just because of the screaming. I hear him screaming New News from across the house. It’s my favorite part. He’ll be like New News, New News, and from the kitchen, I’ll be like New News, New News. I love No Dumb Questions. You guys give such male-centric advice. Just dudes who don’t want drama,” she added.

Meanwhile, the live podcast became a smashing hit on YouTube, with as many as 1.2 million people streaming the show. The number is set to grow further as the fans expect it to become the most-watched podcast episode on YouTube.

Interestingly, Taylor also spoke about how she is learning the nuances of the NFL after she started dating Travis Kelce. “I became obsessed with football. We’re talking about cover 2, cover 3, cover zero, man-to-man coverage. We’re learning. I am not ready to be the analyst now. Give me 16 months,” she explained.

Furthermore, she unveiled the first look at the cover of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is available to preorder at taylorswift.com. In short, it was a podcast episode that merged music, football, and romance to make it a delightful viewing experience.

With Travis and Jason announcing there is no New Heights episode next week due to the Chiefs’ training, fans were gifted a treat in the form of Taylor Swift content that they can perhaps repeatedly watch for two weeks, until the next episode.

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these