Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Be Able to Attend the Super Bowl LVIII After Being Arrested for DWI?

In exactly one week’s time, the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will fight for their second consecutive Super Bowl. In these critical final days, players even skip the Pro Bowl, let alone be bothered by any distractions. And yet, this might exactly be the case for the Chiefs QB, whose father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., recently got himself into a pickle, causing all sorts of speculation around the NFL star.

Advertisement

The former MLB Pitcher, who has played for seven baseball franchises and is worth $10 million, recently got arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Texas. According to jail records, Pat was charged with his third or more offenses of driving while intoxicated. As per recent reports, an open beer can was found in his car after getting pulled over by the cops.

Admitting to having consumed more at the bar while watching a game, he cooperated by undergoing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and displayed four clues of intoxication during the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Eye Test, five clues during the Walk and Turn Test, and two clues during the One Leg Stand.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1754586928177967342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following his arrest, Pat was initially placed on a $10,000 bond but has since been released. Should this escalate further, the former MLB star could be in a lot of trouble since this is his third offense. Also, the timing couldn’t be more precarious, as his son, Patrick, is about to take on the NFC powerhouse, the 49ers, who have been out for blood for the past three seasons.

Nevertheless, Pat has already been released; therefore, it’s safe to say we can expect him alongside the Mahomes family at Allegiant Stadium. According to the NY Post, the bond conditions do not include a travel ban. However, he is prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal narcotics and will have to submit a urine sample randomly in the coming months. An interlocking device has also been reportedly installed on his car.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Has Already Served Jail-Time for Driving Under the Influence

This isn’t the first instance Pat was arrested under the influence. He was previously arrested and sentenced to 40 days in County jail. According to the online log, he fulfilled his obligations on weekend days from February 2019 to February 2020. As the former pitcher has now been caught red-handed for the third time, if convicted, he could face up to 2 to 10 years in jail, on top of the $10000 fine.

It’s not like the Mahomes family didn’t already have their fair share of criticism around Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes’ arrest. The 23-year-old TikToker had to pay an even bigger bond of $100,000 after getting charged with three counts of sexual battery, which were later dropped. He still has a fourth charge of misdemeanor battery pending.

Advertisement

It will surely be intriguing to see if Pat Mahomes will be spotted in the stands or the suites in the Big Game. He has been very vocal about his support for his son and the Chiefs throughout the season; therefore, it wouldn’t really be a surprise if he decides to show up.