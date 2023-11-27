“F*cking Chad”: Scott Hanson Keeping His Cool Despite Alarms Going Off During NFL RedZone Broadcast Impresses Fans

In a display of incredible professionalism, television broadcaster Scott Hanson handled an emergency situation during a live broadcast like a champ. The NFL RedZone channel host kept his cool even as alarms went off in the building, stunning fans with how he handled a crisis.

During the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, a loud alarm went off inside the studios. Hanson also informed viewers that workers at the station were being asked to evacuate the building. He eventually informed that the alarm stopped and the situation was under control. Details of why the alarms went off are still not clear, however, fans were beyond impressed with Hanson’s handling of the situation.

While fans were all praise for Hanson for his professionalism during an emergency this week, the script was flipped last week when Hanson accidentally made a fumble on live TV.

When Scott Hanson Killed Jimmy Carter

This incident comes just a week after Scott came under fire for referring to former President Jimmy Carter as the late Jimmy Carter during a broadcast. Relaying the news of former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s passing to viewers, Hanson made a crucial mistake. The host referred to her as “the wife of the late President Jimmy Carter,” but Carter himself is still alive at 99.

Hanson later corrected himself and said, “By the way, when I just shared the Rosalynn Carter information, I believe I accidentally said the late Jimmy Carter.” However, the pudding was already ruined, and fans were perplexed by this error. While Hanson might have left his audience a bit shook with his Carter remark, he more than made up for it by displaying his incredible cool during an emergency.