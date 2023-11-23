Fans Catch Seattle Seahawks Cropping Off Russell Wilson From Their Thanksgiving Post Featuring Richard Sherman

November 27, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3, left) and cornerback Richard Sherman (25) carry the turkey to the locker room after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 19-3. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson had faced many challenges in the 2022 season but now seems to be reclaiming his Pro Bowl-worthy status with the Denver Broncos. Although his ongoing stint with the Orange Crush has raised questions, Russell’s impact as a hero for the Seahawks remains undeniable.

However, the Seattle Seahawks recently stirred controversy by sharing a throwback to their 2014 Thanksgiving Day victory against the San Francisco 49ers on X (formerly Twitter). Given their upcoming Thanksgiving showdown against the 49ers, this innocuous post has been widely interpreted as a disrespectful gesture toward Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks’ tweet featured former cornerback Richard Sherman savoring a turkey leg. This has become an NFL tradition for victors to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast during post-game interviews. The ex-Seahawks QB was also present in the picture, but the team decided to crop him off in their recent post.

It was Dov Klieman who first took to X to express what the Seahawks’ official page has done. It immediately sparked mixed reactions from fans, and some even sought justice for Wilson.

Seattle Seahawks Cropped Russell Wilson From Their Throwback Picture

Russell Wilson’s stellar performance, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 19-3 Thanksgiving win in 2014, marked a significant moment after their Super Bowl victory. However, the recent Seahawks tweet, cropping out Wilson and featuring only Richard Sherman, is perceived as highly disrespectful by the fans.

The team’s treatment of Russell Wilson after his trade request has turned many fans’ heads around. One of the fans wrote,

A fan commented, “That’s next level hate 😂.”

This fan didn’t shy away from calling Russell’s former team ‘petty‘.

This fan wrote,

Analyst Dov Kleiman noted in his post, “Although Wilson reportedly tried to get both Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider fired before his trade, so it makes sense actually,” shedding light on the complexities.

Notably, Russell Wilson was booed upon his return to Seattle during the 2022 season opener. His former team is anticipated to face a probable loss in this year’s Thanksgiving Day game against Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan.

The seemingly disrespectful act, especially after Wilson’s impactful era, contrasts with the classier approach of teams like the Denver Broncos. Their treatment of the star QB continues to fuel fan discontent, leaving a bitter aftertaste in the franchise’s narrative.