Justin Jefferson Sarcastically Waving at Furious Peyton Manning After Pro Bowl Game Leaves NFL Fans in Splits

The Pro Bowl, Oh the Pro Bowl! The Manning brothers had an uphill task in front of them when they agreed to work as coaches for the AFC and NFC teams for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games & it would be fair to say that they have delivered what they promised.

While there was a lot of discussion on the point that fans aren’t really going to enjoy flag football, it turned out to be an entertaining contest with superstars from both the units seen enjoying to the fullest.

While it was Eli who eventually got the bragging rights by thrashing his brother’s team, what stood out was the intensity with which both the teams played. Eli got a gatorade shower after the contest and on the other hand, hot-headed Peyton was seen screaming at an official for not getting a penalty after the game ended.

Video of a furious Peyton Manning getting a send-off by Justin Jefferson is being loved by NFL fans

While 35-33 scoreline suggests that it wasn’t a blowout by any stretch, Eli still wasted no time in declaring that he is definitely the better Manning when it comes to coaching.

As far as Peyton is concerned, while he was seen screaming at a referee for not getting a penalty, NFC’s Justin Jefferson was seen sarcastically waving at seemingly furious Peyton. As expected, the video of the incident ended up going viral and fans absolutely loved it.

Before the Pro Bowl Games, there was a lot of discussion on the relevance of the contest. With fans showing minimal interest in the game in the past few years, the Mannings had an uphill task in front of them.

However, right from the before-game brotherly banter, to engaging in pre-game commercials, both Peyton and Eli were able to grab the attention of the fans. Peyton had even told Pat McAfee that it would be a shame if NFL doesn’t have an All-Star game while every other sport in the US does.

Now when the Pro Bowl is done and dusted, fans are getting set and ready for the biggest night of the year. The Chiefs will be up against the Eagles in less than a week and we just cannot keep calm.

