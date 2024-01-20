Old Video of Teenage Brock Purdy Making an Insane Trick Shot Leaves Packers Fans in Shambles Before Playoff Game

Since his rookie season, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy has displayed a unique talent that has catapulted him to the top of the league in just two seasons. As it turns out, he has had it in him from the beginning, and ever since old footage of the quarterback has surfaced, the Cheeseheads are deeply anxious about the upcoming playoff bout.

The 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional round at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of this, Purdy’s video made one too many headlines. In the now-viral clip, Brock Purdy stands shirtless on a tennis court with a pigskin in his hands. Positioned at the opposite end of the court, a basketball hoop hangs on the fence. Showing his impressive skill, Purdy launches the football in one smooth throw, thus scoring a perfect basket.

After watching the viral video, fans were amazed by Purdy’s incredible skills. However, a few Cheeseheads got a bit nervous about facing him, while others turned to prayers, hoping the Packers would come out on top in the Divisional Round game. Take a look:

It’s Brock Purdy’s inaugural face-off with the Green Bay Packers. However, the two teams’ last encounter was in the 2021 Divisional Round, which saw Jimmy Garoppolo guide the 49ers to a 13-10 victory over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers. Now, with the San Francisco 49ers entering as 9.5-point favorites on leading NFL betting sites, Packers fans are anxious to avoid a repeat of their previous loss.

Purdy has raised quite a few eyebrows this season! Even former Raiders exec, Amy Trask recently went on to throw shade at the Niners QB, sparking all sorts of reactions. Nevertheless, the star QB has no shortage of support, whether it’s from the fans or his own teammate.

Chase Young hails Brock Purdy

In a recent interview, DE Chase Young had nothing but praise for Brock Purdy, his teammate at San Francisco. Young, who joined the team from Washington in October, emphasized Purdy’s exceptional qualities both on and off the field. According to Young, Purdy stands out as the nicest and most laid-back guy in the locker room. He stated,

“He’s a confident guy. I feel like most confident guys know how to keep their composure, that just comes natural for them,” followed by, “Being a quarterback growing up your whole life, there’s just a composure to get better. He’s the best quarterback in the league. Happy to have him on my team,” as per Sports Illustrated.

Young expressed that Purdy is not just a confident player but the best quarterback in the league. Expressing his happiness in having Purdy as a teammate, he emphasized the positive impact Purdy has had on the team.

Mr. Irrelevant quickly made a mark as a top QB in his rookie 2022 season, but let’s not overlook Packers QB Jordan Love. After patiently waiting behind Aaron Rodgers for two seasons, Love stepped up as the face of the franchise when Rodgers moved to the Big Apple.

In his debut season as a starter, Love has guided his team to the Divisional Round, showcasing his skill by defeating the NFC’s No. 2 seed, the Dallas Cowboys, with a convincing 48-32 score in the Wild Card game. Now, these two young QBs clash for a spot in the NFC Championship game, making Saturday night’s matchup a must-watch.