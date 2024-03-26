Fans Feel Coach Mike Tomlin Hates It When Asked About His Oddly Similar Facial Features To Brandon Aiyuk

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recently caught a lot of attention for his oddly similar facial features to the 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The comparison didn’t take much time to become a trend on social media after Brandon Aiyuk himself called Coach T his twin.

Advertisement

The Steelers coach appeared at a press conference lately and a question on his uncanny similarities with Brandon Aiyuk was bound to be asked, and it was the 49ers beat writer, Jennifer Lee Chan who did the honors.

“Brandon Aiyuk said you guys look like twins. Has anyone ever told you, you look like Brandon Aiyuk?” she asked Mike Tomlin. To which Coach T responded, “I’ve heard a lot of that recently.”

Advertisement

But it appears Coach Tomlin didn’t prepare enough for the follow-up to the question, as Jennifer asked, “No one has ever asked you personally?”

“No,” said Mike with a deadly stare. And fans were quick to spot that he wasn’t too happy with the question.

“He def hates that question,” one fan commented.

While another one stated, “Man is fed up.”

Advertisement

It was certainly evident that coach Mike Tomlin was done with fans and reporters drawing comparisons with Brandon Aiyuk. But fans also saw a different side of him that same evening when he talked to a media member’s mother on the phone who was in bad health.

Coach Mike Tomlin’s Heartful Gesture Towards a Media Member’s Sick Mother

In a video shared by Rotowire’s Brandon Kravitz, Coach T was seen encouraging a media personnel’s mother, who was in the hospital, to fight through and persevere. Fans not only appreciated his kind and heartful gesture, but it also spoke loudly of how big of a leader he is.

“I wish you nothing but the best,” Tomlin said on the phone. “Fight that fight, get out of that hospital. And we just know, you’ve got a son that loves you. We’re in a cool setting, and we had the opportunity to talk about you. And I just wanted to get you on the phone and wish you the absolute best.”

It clearly won a lot of hearts on the internet but most importantly the pep talk gave the anonymous media member’s mother a much needed boost to fight through her tough time.