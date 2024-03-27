Coach Tomlin Reveals What Stood Out When Meeting Russell Wilson, Who is Now the “Pole Position” QB for the Steelers

The offseason saw quite the shuffles in quarterbacks, with a few massive deals closed. However, as the dust settles before the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made some praiseworthy steals from the market. Navigating the offseason, the Steelers acquired two quarterbacks from the market in the face of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. As a veteran and a young talent at bare minimum prices is a steal deal, Coach Tomlin had strong views about the acquisition in his recent conference.

Advertisement

Wilson signed a career-low contract worth 1.2 million with the Steelers earlier this month. Mike Tomlin, who will be his new guide talked about the process of signing Russell Wilson in his address at the press conference. The conversation summed up how Tomlin was impressed with Wilson’s readiness and that made him the right choice.

“The conversations were very fluid and natural. He did his appropriate research on us and I think that that’s probably was one of the more impressive things about the process from my perspective. His level of preparedness in terms of knowing us and who we are and how he might potentially fit, just really put an ease over the process.”

Advertisement

Coach Tomlin, like anyone else, is well aware that veteran Wilson brings a lot to the table for the Steelers. On the other hand, the transition is a relief for Wilson as he has suffered at Denver with uncertainty. For Fields, a change of scenery was as important as for Russell since his flashes of excellence couldn’t solidify his position in Chicago.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Saga

Mike Tomlin’s awareness of the steal deal brings him to mention how both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will help the Pittsburgh Steelers regain their past glory. In his address at the press conference, Tomlin added Wilson’s ‘pole position’, thanks to his experience in the NFL.

“Russell has pole position,” he said, adding, “During this time where we’re not formally working, man, I just think is beneficial, his experience in the National Football League, his process- that’s been honed and perfected.”

Adding on the young talent who has reiterated his excellence on the Field frequently had newfound hope with the Steelers.

“Justin will be given an opportunity to show his capabilities,” added Tomlin.

Advertisement

While there is hope for Wilson for now the Steelers could benefit from him. However, Adam Schefter from ESPN believes he can be cut off if Fields outperforms him, per Steeler Nation. Therefore for Wilson, being a low investment for the team, with good prospects comes with both pros and cons.