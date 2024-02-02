Fans Given a Chance To Bet On Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Proposal After Odds Go Viral

The NFL world has been surrounded by buzz about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce since Sept. 24. Fans have been eagle-eyed enough to capture as many moments of them together. Needless to say, the couple has kept it non-typical by keeping it fairly public. Now, as the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound, their relationship has caused stirs with rumors of a proposal picking pace.

Advertisement

Many rumors of an impending proposal for Taylor Swift inspired Fan Duel Sportsbook Canada to offer props on Super Bowl LVIII day. The odds opened in favor of Travis coming up with a ring at +190. The odds for ‘no’ opened at -250, but shifted to -3500 within an hour, bringing the possibility to 92.2%

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2s8rqvgC2E/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

While it was one crazy opportunity for the bettors with a 50-50 chance logically, the maximum bet was capped at $100. However, the odds painted a tantalizing story suggesting a 71.43% chance of Kelce dropping down on one knee. The news comes just days after Page Six reported that Travis Kelce and Taylor’s dad Scott Swift had a meeting. The reports also suggested that Travis obtained a blessing from the pop icon‘s father for their engagement.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it,” reported the outlets.

But, the fans sure have a hard time believing these reports, as the odds display. On a side note, the couple’s growing intimacy and public presence cannot be denied. They recently shared a kiss and strutted hugging each other while greeting Travis’ family after the AFC Championship. Who is to say that the big steps aren’t impending, with anticipation filling the air? Interestingly, their connection has fueled conspiracies of Swift’s favorite number ’13’ to point at a third win for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swifties Cook Up Numbers

Stephen Colbert in a recent excerpt from his show decoded a conspiracy theory promoted by the Swifties. According to the conspiracy theory, Taylor Swift’s favorite number ’13’ has a myriad of connections to the Super Bowl this year.

The story goes that Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl 58 which adds up to ’13’ (5+8) in her ’13th‘ game attended for the Chiefs. The showdown is also on Feb. 11, a date adding up to ’13’ (2/11). It is supposed to be a ’13’-hour journey from Tokyo to Vegas for Taylor Swift, whose attendance is still unconfirmed at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs will face the 49ers, which has a total ’13’ (4+9).

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2tO_9BIarK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The coincidental number game and the Swifties conspiracy theories had Colbert gasping in disbelief. The fans who consisted of mostly Swifties added more to the plot commenting, “87+13 makes a perfect 100”, for Travis who dons the jersey number 87. Another added, “It’s the Tay Tay’s world and we all just live in it.” A fan commented with her positive comment, “This all means that Taylor is where she is meant to be.” Adding to the intrigue, a fan wrote, “And it’s #1 seed versus #3.”

Colbert, who was in chills, had a hilarious reaction as believed the Swifties to keep everyone on their toes. Then again, the chances of the Kansas City Chiefs winning against the No. 13 Brock Purdy-led 49ers is a story still in the making. What matters is this Super Bowl will be a rematch between the Super Bowl LIV, providing one the opportunity to reclaim their dominance and the other to accomplish what was left incomplete.