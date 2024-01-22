Right After Baker Mayfield Throws the Season to Detroit, WWE Legend Ric Flair Lets His Heart Out for Former No. 1 Pick: “I Would Love To Hang Out With You!”

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits in the tunnel before the start of the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ric Flair has put out a heartfelt statement for Baker Mayfield right after the Tampa Bay QB threw a season ending interception against the Detroit Lions. In a 31-23 win for Lions, who go to the NFC Championship game after 33 Years, Baker Mayfield had a stellar performance. He threw for 349 yards with 3 touchdowns. And the first interception he had was a dropped catch by the legendary Mike Evans, who was presumably starting a little slow as he clearly picked up speed later on in the game.

Advertisement

It was a fell fought game. And Tampa gave it all. Ric Flair, a proud Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fan, had this to say about Baker Mayfield’s performance, “We’ve Only Met Once. As Of Today, I Have So Much Respect For You And The Buccaneers! You Played Your Heart Out. You’re A Bada*s! I Live In Tampa. I Don’t Have Your Number. I Would Love To Hang Out With You! You’re Such A Bada*s! I’m So Proud To Say That I’m A Buccaneers Fan! To The Whole Buccaneers Team, God Bless You! You Went Places You Weren’t Supposed To Go! Next Year, Let’s Kick Ass! WOOOOO!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1749210471217897680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After a well fought game, the ending was disheartening for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. First, there was the ever present “going for two” debate when they managed to score a late touchdown to bring it down to one score. After missing that, Mayfield was particularly angry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sara_Walsh/status/1749215471272911351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was a masterclass by Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the Detroit fanbase. Even thought the Bucs silenced the crowd several times, it was never taken out of the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1749207864193737182?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And when the final interception took place, the entire stadium erupted. But Baker Mayfield stood in the middle of the ground with his hands on his head. Although, there seems to be a silver lining to his NFL playbook.

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield Earned the Respect of Fans

Fans mostly agreed with the WWE Hall of Famer. There were even some Detroit fans that were praising his grit and performance. And rightfully so, for at least three plays in the entire game, Baker Mayfield seemed to have broken out of impossible situations to make even crazier throws. Although it did not turn into a win, it did earn him the respect of fans:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnthonyS_Watson/status/1749211503826190697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pointymcpointp1/status/1749217734506786836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDCostMeister/status/1749218287110488084?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Espngreeny/status/1749209040591208521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The year ends with a moment of weakness for Mayfield. But this year proved his breakout year in terms of looking like Baker from Oklahoma. Constant changes and irregular playing time definitely affected his game. With a loaded roster and Todd Bowles poignant leadership, future looks bright for Baker Mayfield.