Fans Predict the NFL Will Soon Knock in the Doors of This UFL Player Who Just Made His Debut for the Michigan Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 10: Houston Texans linebacker Jake Bates (49) in warm up before a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on August 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 10 Preseason – Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482230810050

While NFL fans still have five months to count before the regular season, there’s one thing they can look forward to — the UFL. The newly formed league’s first game of the regular season between the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions has already taken place, and now they are on their way to almost conclude Week 2. In this small time frame, however, football enthusiasts have already noticed that the UFL is brimming with talented players, and they are already speculating that a few of these players could soon get an opportunity to play in the NFL. And one such player is Jake Bates, whose recent showcase left every football fan in awe.

Advertisement

Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates recently nailed a stunning game-sealing 64-yard field goal against the Louis Battlehawks with just 3 seconds remaining on the clock. Bates, who hadn’t kicked the ball since High School, pulled off the astonishing feat not once but twice. The first kick was unfortunately voided, as the opponents called a timeout in the middle of the kick. Jake, however, kept his cool despite the interruption and drilled another 64-yarder on his second attempt.

Advertisement

Following this breathtaking showcase, fans are convinced that the Panthers kicker can carve out for himself in the NFL, as teams will soon come calling for him. After just one solitary performance, the majority of fans feel that Bates has earned himself at least a tryout. They were all impressed by how he did it not once but twice without breaking a sweat. Interestingly, a few Dolphins fans even urged their team to sign him instantly. Take a look:

Another chimed in and wrote,

A fan quipped,

Advertisement

Another stated,

A user commented,

Others said,

The promising kicker is, however, not a stranger to the NFL, as he previously spent time with the Houston Texans during the 2023 preseason.

UFL Kicker Jake Bates Has Played Most of His Career As a Kickoff Specialist

He may be kicking field goals in the newly formed UFL, but as per the Arizona Razorback website, Bates has spent most of his career as a kickoff specialist, playing the position at Texas State. However, like many NFL kickers, Jake started as a soccer player, giving the sport a go through high school and the first two years of college in Central Arkansas. He started 29 of 36 games at UCA in his two-year career before transferring to Texas State.

At Texas State, he played 24 games as a kickoff specialist, averaging 62.76 yards per kickoff during his Junior year. However, he would again transfer for his senior year, turning up for the Arkansas Razorbacks and earning First-Team All-SEC honors. Despite not having kicked a meaningful field goal since high school, Jake could get another shot in the NFL, as a kicker, after failing to make the final roster as a kickoff specialist with both the Buccaneers and Texans, despite playing in one preseason game.

The Super Bowl 58 showed us how important a kicker can be when Harrison Butker and Jake Moody nailed a 56-yarder in the game. If Bates continues to fulfill his duties as a kicker in the UFL effortlessly throughout the season, there is a chance that he will be approached by an NFL team looking for a reliable kicker.

No offense to the UFL, but pressure and stakes are high in the NFL; however, his ability to stay composed might help his case. Brandon Aubrey has become a star kicker in the league for the Cowboys after he showcased his prowess with the Stallions and surely Bates can too.