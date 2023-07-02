Dalvin Cook Net Worth: How Much Has the Former Vikings RB Earned Through His NFL Stint Thus Far?

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during warmups before a wild card game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Born in Opa-Locka, Florida in August 1995, Dalvin Cook excelled in both college and in the big league. He gained recognition as a USA Today High School All-American during his time at Miami Central High School. Moreover, Cook continued to impress while playing for Florida State University, winning the ACC championship in 2014 and earning multiple All-ACC and All-American selections.

The talented Running Back was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself as a household name and ended up earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. Posting career-high rushing yards and touchdowns in the same year, he also became Florida State’s all-time leading rusher.

Cook’s success and contributions to the sport suggest that he has amassed a substantial financial standing through contracts, endorsements, and other ventures. In fact, Dalvin signed a five-year, $63 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2020 but he was released by the unit ahead of the 2023 season.

Dalvin Cook’s Net Worth

Dalvin’s net worth, as per CelebrityNetWorth, is reported to be around $20 million. This figure is estimated considering his career earnings of $32.217 million through six years in the NFL. If he would have completed his current contract with the Vikings, his career earnings would have soared even higher.

The star running back has recently been in the spotlight due to the scrutiny surrounding his contract heading into the 2023 season. As per Sportrac, Cook had signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $63 million deal, with an average annual salary of $12.6 million and a significant $15.5 million signing bonus. However, earlier this year, Cook was reportedly released because of his $14.101 million against the Vikings’ salary cap.

Cook’s contract extension was signed before the 2020 NFL season. He secured a $16.325 million guaranteed at signing and $28.125 million in total guarantees. The signing bonus resulted in $3.1 million annually. His contract was to run until 2025, making him a free agent in 2026. However, things didn’t go according to plans.

Dalvin Cook’s Domestic Violations Case

Around three years back, as per NFL.com, Cook was accused of allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble. However, Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, had responded to the lawsuit by claiming that the NFL Running Back was actually the one who got assaulted.

The NFL had released a statement at that time confirming that the case would be reviewed under the personal conduct policy while emphasizing that Cook’s status remains unchanged.

In response to the multiple reports and the lawsuit filed against him, Cook had asserted that actually he was the victim in the entire fiasco. It will be interesting to see what happens next in Dalvin’s career, as well as in his personal life which hasn’t been as smooth as he would have expected it to be in the last few years.