“You Just Got a Revelation”: Deion Sanders Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Potentially Replacing Tua Tagovailoa Next Year

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, the Miami Dolphins are having a tough time deciding who should lead the team’s offense. Many names are making the rounds on the internet as possible replacements for Tua, and Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, has just joined the list.

Advertisement

In the Bills game, Tagovailoa suffered the 3rd concussion of his career, which started a debate about his possible retirement. The team hasn’t given any official update on his return date, but they need to make a call before the season ends in disaster. In Tua’s absence, backup QB Skylar Thompson started the game against the Titans but failed miserably as the team lost 24-3.

Recently, Deion Sanders appeared on the Nightcap show to discuss the situation. On the show, Chad Johnson lightheartedly claimed that the Miami Dolphins might end up picking Shedeur to replace Tua. He said:

“Let’s say because of the Tua injury things don’t work out and it leaves an open door. And they make a business decision to go into the draft and Boom: Shedeur to the Dolphins.”

Coach Prime was amused with Johnson’s prediction and jokingly replied, “You just got a revelation.”

The Buffs QB Shedeur is in his 4th year of college and could declare for the draft at the end of the season. The Colorado team has become a top contender in the Big 12 with a record of four wins and one loss. The QB is at the forefront of the team’s attack with a score of 15 touchdowns for 1630 yards in just five games and could be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

While talking about the uncertainty around Tua’s return, Sanders claimed that he’s taking a ‘fatherly’ approach while analyzing the Miami quarterback’s return. In his opinion, Tua needs to consider the possibility that another injury could do him more harm than ending his season.

Before the season started, Tua signed a four-year, $212.4 million deal with the Dolphins, which guarantees $167.1 million to the QB. The Dolphins are at a crossroads where they need to make a call on whether to push Tua to return or take a chance in the NFL draft, and Coach Prime believes there is only one right answer, the draft.

Coach Prime advises the Dolphins to find a QB from the draft

He explained that putting Tua back on the hot seat could increase the risk of him sustaining a life-altering injury, so it makes more sense for the QB and the Dolphins to dive into the 2025 draft to pick a new QB who can lead the team’s future.

The team has already spent a lot of money on Tua, so spending $50 million/year on a new quarterback was not viable under the salary cap, thus leaving the Miami team with only one option. In the 2024 draft, Commanders found a long-term QB in Daniels, and next year the Dolphins might get a chance to onboard some talented young QB who can steer the team’s offense for the next 10 years.