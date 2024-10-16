Shedeur Sanders: Young Prime Could Play Me in a Movie, But I Have More Swagger & Intelligence

Which actor would be the best choice to play Shedeur Sanders if a movie is made about his life? The Buffaloes QB had the perfect response when Darius Sanders posed this question during an episode of the 2Legendary Podcast.

Shedeur honestly admitted that his dad, Deion Sanders, could portray his younger self “back then.” Interestingly, he ruled out naming any Hollywood stars for the lead role in his biopic. Notably, Shedeur asserted that he could surpass the younger version of Coach Prime in three areas: 1.) Swagger, 2.) Sauce, and 3.) Intelligence.

Talking about the biopic, and why he wants his father Deion to play his role, Shedeur explained:

“Mine in a movie, I think Young Prime could play me, like back then. Not the older one, but the young one. He could definitely play me a little bit. But I had a little bit more swagger, little bit more sauce, and I was a little bit more intelligent than he was when he was my age, but you know it is what it is.”

So far, Shedeur has built an impressive college resume, with many experts, including Stephen A. Smith, believing he could be the number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Additionally, his $5.8 million NIL profile showcases his style, swagger, and popularity, particularly on social media and in the business realm. As far as his biopic is concerned, Shedeur’s brother Shilo is also a strong contender to ace Shedeur’s role, having portrayed their father Deion in the season finale of the Starz drama BMF.

How Shilo Made Deion “Proud” With His Acting

Shilo Sanders made an appearance in one scene of the episode titled “Prime Time,” where he portrayed the younger version of his dad. While it’s unclear why the creators chose Shilo over Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders, one thing was certain: Coach Prime was impressed with his son’s performance.

Pleased with Shilo, Coach Prime posted on Instagram, “I’m so proud of Shilo Sanders he did the Doggone THANG!”. However, the safety, who returned from an injury in last week’s Buffaloes’ loss to Kansas State, needs to improve his on-field performance. In fact, during the post-game presser, even Coach Prime remarked that his son had a “horrible” game.

Coming back to the ‘biopic’ conversation, Shedeur acknowledged that the question was posed in a lighthearted manner and that he has a long way to go—a fact that Deion continually reminds him of. As a first step, Shedeur aims to lead Colorado back to victory as they gear up to face Arizona State on Saturday.