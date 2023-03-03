Infamous WR Antonio Brown Finally ‘Retires’ After a 2-Year Hiatus in the Most Dramatic Way Possible

It’s official. Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has decided to give up on his attempts at returning to the NFL. Not that he was going to get a chance anytime soon. The 34-year-old Super Bowl winner announced his retirement through ML Football and is now turning his future toward an important piece of his past.

Brown enjoyed what many would describe a “Hall of Famer” career in the NFL. His prowess as a wide receiver certainly left many in awe. However, his on-field brilliance is largely overshadowed by his off-field theatrics. The number of controversies he is convolved in should be enough to prevent him from being voted into the Hall of Fame. At least temporarily, if not permanently.

BREAKING: 7x Pro Bowl and 4x All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown tells @_MLFootball he is retiring for good from playing the game of football. The future Hall of Famer gave me a one-word statement: “Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/EnNREWeDyB — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 2, 2023

Antonio Brown has only one word to describe his NFL career

The 7x Pro Bowler apparently did not have a lot of words for his life in the NFL when he announced his retirement. Maybe he was trying to create one of those dramatic moments you only see in movies. Knowing AB, it wouldn’t be surprising if had some background music on while talking to ML Football. The one-word statement Brown made? “Legacy”.

It is a topic of debate what he actually means by that. Does he think that his time in the NFL is the legacy he is leaving behind? Or does he mean that his future is now set on promoting the legacy of his father? The latter seems more probable after he announced earlier that he will be becoming part owner of his father’s old National Arena League team, Albany Empire.

AB’s father, Eddie Brown, was one of the best receivers in the National Arena League. No wonder Brown was so good on the field, it was in his blood all along! Reportedly, Eddie Brown is also part of AB’s involvement with the Albany Empire. The former team legend is set to serve as their new Vice-President of Football Operations, as his son promises big plans for the team.

AB’s HoF chances are slim, especially with the presence of Tom Brady

While there are many who think AB’s stint in the NF deserves a spot in Canton, many others will remember the behavior that makes him so hated in the NFL community. In particular, his insensitive and rather inappropriate posts about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, when the couple was going through a very difficult time in their marriage. How does make a difference?

Well, Brown and Brady have now retired in the same year. This means both of them will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in the same year as well. Brady, the nice guy that he is, will not publicly or privately say that he doesn’t want AB to be in the HoF. However, the ones voting them in would be a bit uncomfortable bringing them into the hallowed halls together. Not to forget the kind of backlash they’ll get from fans.

In short, Antonio Brown shouldn’t be looking forward to being a first-ballot inductee. Especially with how perceptions about him are going around. Though, it must be said that he has a fresh chance with the Albany Empire. Maybe he will change his ways, and that will give fans enough reason to forgive him just enough to tolerate his entry into Canton. After all, that is where greatness belongs.

