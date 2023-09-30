“This One’s Not Gonna Be Good. This One’s USC”: Urban Meyer Reacts To Deion Sanders Heading To Week 5 After a Hard Knock Against Oregon

Deion Sanders is going up against the mighty USC today after a bad beatdown against Oregon. However, Urban Meyer hints that it could be really bad this time since Caleb Williams is in a raging form. He believes that Coach Prime’s Colorado may not be well equipped with proper weapons or defense to stop the USC from wreaking havoc in the Folsom Field.

In his recent episode of Urban’s Take with On3’s Tim May, Meyer had a lot to say or should it be said, warn the home fans of Colorado of what’s coming. Before his another trip to Boulder to witness a blockbuster matchup with a star-studded sideline, the former Ohio State coach did not shy away from claiming that this could be Shedeur’s biggest roadblock of the season.

Urban Meyer Feels USC Is the Biggest Challenge For Deion Sanders

Urban Meyer is certainly impressed with what Coach Prime is achieving with his newly formed team, that too in his first season. But that could be the answer to an already established program like USC. Despite being one of the biggest stories of college football this season and gaining the attention of the entire nation, Colorado still has many voids to fill.

“It’s an incredible job that Deion and his coaching staff, and then most importantly his players, have done,” Meyer said. “But reality is upon us and reality is they went to Oregon and got just — got beat badly. And then this one’s not gonna be good. This one’s USC.”

Meyer’s candidly bold and cautionary chain of thoughts led to what he believed could be another blowout loss but this time right in the lap of Boulder. He was also very vocal about how quarterback Caleb Williams is certainly one of the best players in college football right now.

Meyer Believes Caleb Williams Is One Of The Best In the Sport

Williams in his first four matchups of the season has averaged 300 yards a game, scoring 15 passing touchdowns, while also running for three. “I talked to Kliff Kingsbury and then also Matt Leinart. I’m telling you now, this guy is —you know, I say Marvin Harrison is the best player in college football. I don’t know. I think it’s right there,” said Meyer.

“But this kid, he’s as good as I’ve ever seen,” Meyer added. “We’re talking about Caleb Williams.” It is certain that Meyer is much impressed by Caleb Williams than Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur who despite a leaky O-line and little to no run game assistance has led the team to a 3-1 start. That said, it will be seen how well Deion Sanders‘ team plays despite being 21.5 points underdog against USC.