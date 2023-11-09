“That’s F*cking Terrifying”: Travis Kelce Reacts to Jason Kelce’s Explanation Behind His Wild Scream Against Cowboys

When the Philadelphia Eagles took on their long-standing rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, fans witnessed the raw intensity of NFL clashes. But it was Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce’s confrontation with Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark that sparked viral debates—was Kelce unleashing a battle cry or was something else at play?

This intriguing moment, caught just before a commercial break, left viewers looking for an explanation. The incident’s nature was not immediately clear, fueling discussions and setting social media ablaze with speculation. Fans were quick to interpret Kelce’s actions as an intimidation tactic on his 36th birthday.

In a candid revelation on the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce set the record straight about the encounter. According to Kelce, his actions were misinterpreted; he was not screaming but laughing loudly in Clark’s face. On the podcast with his brother Travis, Jason’s explanation took a humorous turn.

Travis playfully probed the reasoning behind what seemed like a scream, only to discover Jason’s thunderous laughter. Mimicking the laugh, Jason admitted to pulling Clark closer with every burst of his sharp, hearty laugh. This interaction paints a vivid picture of the brothers’ dynamic and Jason’s unexpected method of psychological warfare on the field.

Travis didn’t hold back, describing his brother’s laughter as “that’s fucking terrifying; you’re like a fucking thrilled villain.” To which Jason replied, “Yeah, I’m not sure which one. I don’t know what happened; I kind of blacked out.” It’s this candid banter and behind-the-scenes insight that gives fans a glimpse into the brotherhood and humor that exist even in the heat of competition.

Jason Kelce’s Reddit Roast

Further amusement followed as the New Heights podcast explored the Reddit community’s reaction to Jason’s scream—or rather, his laugh. The New Heights Reddit page had a field day, with users like Nonan Ramen sparking the jest with captions guessing what Kelce might have been yelling.

From “Twilight” references to jokes about national holidays and tight jeans at football games, the creativity was both rampant and hilarious. The Kelce brothers found humor in these interpretations, with Jason acknowledging the jokes and Travis appreciating the wit.

This interaction not only displayed their ability to laugh at themselves but also the engagement and entertainment value they bring to the sport. Jason Kelce’s upbeat admission opens up a window into the lighter aspects of NFL athletes that often remain out of view.

Moments like these serve as a reminder that beneath the helmets and pads, these robust athletes have a sense of humor and the capacity for lighthearted moments, even amidst the high stakes of a major game. It’s quite heartwarming to realize that, despite the fierce competitiveness, there’s still room for enjoyment and laughter on the field.