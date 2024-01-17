Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted On a Date Once Again Amidst Rumors Of Their Casual Relationship

Tom Brady, who entered his post-NFL retirement phase in February, has been navigating his interests out of the football field with more vigor. Reportedly, the former quarterback isn’t just catching up on golf, but also on the dating scene with supermodel Irina Shayk by his side. The former couple who remained in the limelight before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift swept the floor with power couple headlines, were once more spotted on a cozy dinner date in NYC.

Advertisement

On Jan. 15, pictures of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk catching up hit the internet, sending fans into a frenzy. The duo which was speculated to have split, has now sparked the rumors of a casual arrangement with their recent citing. Pictures of the two former lovers were posted by Deuxmoi, a page that promotes pop culture on IG.

Adding more fuel to the gossip mill, a Deuxmoi reader according to the post shared shots of the date. Intriguingly, this happened in the mid-Q&A session as a fan enquired about the dating status of former love birds.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2Jgz0kuwW6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Tom Brady’s history with supermodels has been somewhat complex. His previous marriage with the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen ended in a divorce that was finalized in Oct. 2022. Subsequently, he was linked to the Russian beauty Irina Shayk in July 2023 which seemed to have ended prematurely in October 2023. Now, with the two huddling for a warm dinner in the heart of NYC, their relationship has caught the fans’ eyes once again.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Romance Timeline Intrigues Fans More Than Ever

The headlines screamed of a breakup in October after Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s romance, leaving fans in shock. On the contrary, the duo was believed to have quite a summer, with headlines of an exciting beginning from Los Angeles. However, contrary to the fan sentiments, they called it quits in Oct. 2023. It was believed to have fizzled out with no confirmation of an official split.

Then came Dec. 9, bearing good news for the supporters as it shifted the narrative with another appearance of the duo together. Irina Shayk was spotted partying her time away with Brady in Miami. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the two were seen rolling off to the Art Basel. Captures from a gas station revealed Shayk making her way into TB12’s passenger seat while shying away from the lens.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tombradymedia/status/1733582872299147311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The couple who has mostly kept their relationship under wraps decided to dine out in NYC with fans taking notice. Consequently, it’s safe to conclude that the rumors of a split in October can be ruled out. Moreover, with this citing, the former Patriots quarterback has managed to raise excitement about this unexpected connection with Irina Shayk.