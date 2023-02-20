How an $8000 Bet Shows That Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement Was Known to a Group of People Beforehand

Tom Brady Credit: Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. A seemingly benign quarterback who started his stint in the year 2000 as a backup for the New England Patriots, went on to win more championship titles than any single franchise in the history of the sport.

Along with maintaining incredible individual numbers, Tom was also able to lead his side with great passion and intensity which ultimately allowed him to do the unthinkable. For the Patriots, Brady went on to win 6 Super Bowl titles before moving to Tampa Bay.

In his mid-40s, when Tom took the decision to lead the Bucs, not many were convinced that he could win another Super Bowl. However, defying all expectations, Brady ended up winning another Lombardi in his first season for Tampa Bay.

However, last year, after his unit was knocked out from the playoffs, Tom announced his retirement. It felt like he wants to dedicate more time to his family as he has been focusing on football for a whopping 22 seasons. However, Tom shocked everyone by un-retiring in a matter of weeks.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Also Read: Charles Barkley Picks Tom Brady Over LeBron James as the Real GOAT

Several Bets Placed on Bucs Just Before Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement Suggests That Something Was Fishy

While many fans were extremely elated that Brady was back, owners of a number of Sportsbooks ended up facing heavy losses. Just before Tom announced his un-retirement, a number of people placed bets on almost impossible odds, as if they knew beforehand what was going to happen.

As reported by Forbes, a man had placed an $8,000 bet in March last year at SuperBook in Las Vegas on the Bucs winning the NFC. Without Tom in the unit and a lot of uncertainty on Gronk’s future, this bet looked a bit too ambitious for a football fan. In fact, this wasn’t a one-off incident. On the same day, a man in New Jersey decided to put $1,000 on the Bucs winning the championship at 60-1 odds. The same man placed another $1,000 down on the Bucs winning the NFC at 30-1 odds.

Soon after that, Brady announced that he is coming back. As one can expect, the odds dropped heavily and many people walked away with loads of cash. “These bets came in all over the country, all on the same day, and then three days later, a guy that some people consider to be the greatest player in the history of the league unretires,” said John Murray, SuperBook’s director.

“Could it be a coincidence? Yes. And do I have any proof that it’s not a coincidence? I absolutely don’t. I’m only going off experience, and I just I find it to be a suspicious bet,” John had added. These bets most certainly raise suspicion as it didn’t make fiscal sense to put so much money on such impossible odds.

Were a special group of people already aware about Brady’s un-retirement?

Also Read: Tom Brady Once Confirmed Who Between Him & Michael Jordan is the “Greatest of All Time”