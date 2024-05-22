“Sucks to Lose One of Those”: Drew Sanders’ Achilles Injury Leaves Denver Insiders Worried & Bitterly Dissapointment

Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is pushed out of bounds by Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, reports emerged from the Denver Broncos camp that linebacker Drew Sanders suffered an Achilles tendon tear last month. Since such injuries usually take six to nine months to heal, Sanders has been relegated to the sideline till the end of the season. The news has come as a shocker to the Broncos fans and insiders alike as many predicted the versatile linebacker to have a breakthrough season this year.

Discussing on the DNVR Broncos Podcast, insiders Todd Davis, Zac Stevens, and Henry Chisholm expressed their grave disappointment in Sanders’ injury. Former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis started off the proceedings by expressing his concerns about the injury.

The need for the hour for the Broncos is for one of their rookies to make the leap. Sanders this year was earmarked as one of those, noted Henry Chisholm. Hence the DNVR reporter was disappointed to see the player go down with an injury. He stated,

“He was one of the exciting young guys, like one of the young guys with the high ceiling who could have broken out this year and become a a really good player. It sucks to lose one of those because the Broncos are kind of lacking that sort of thing right now um in terms of what’s going to happen on the field.”

Zac Stevens also pointed out that this potentially season-ending injury means that a year of development has also gone to waste for the rookie. While Drew didn’t have a fixed position last year, many including Zac expected the youngster to finally choose one position and get better at it. The injury unfortunately ruins all the progress.

“This hurts a guy like Drew even more just because man the attributes are there to potentially be like a first round pick if he were developed as a pass rusher coming out because he has the skills and now to just take this full year of development away… ‘Oh man, this is just brutal!”

While Sanders didn’t leave the NFL on fire in his rookie season last year, he did show enough glimpses of athleticism and versatility to give hope to the Denver faithful. The Broncos have had a rough few years with the Russell Wilson debacle, which also left them financially restricted.

Senior Denver Broncos reporting journalist Andrew Mason also had a similar slew of inferences to make and had a take on who Sanders’ replacement could be.

Andrew Mason Predicts Broncos’ Rookie Future

Andrew Mason earlier today posted a video on “X” where he made an educated guess on Sanders’ return date. Considering Mason’s young age, the normal recovery period for such injuries, and the date of the injury, Mason finds it reasonable to see the young linebacker back by October or November.

Drew Sanders tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, as first reported by @mikeklis9news. A quick breakdown on what it means: pic.twitter.com/DA0I1MDTce — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 20, 2024

“Drew Sanders could be back this season. The injury happened in April, a six- to seven-month recovery time. for a young player, that’s pretty reasonable. Don’t be surprised to see Sanders start the season on the PUP list and then be available later on.”

Just like others, Mason also noted that the injury is a matter of umbrage for Drew. Things, however, might get worse for the linebacker if Jonah Ellis, another young Broncos prospect usurps his place till his return. Safe to say, it’s a setback in all sense for Sanders.

One of the biggest talking points last season was Aaron Rodgers and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles injury tear in just two months. While Rodgers in his typical style went with alternate therapy and treatment, if Sanders also has a similar risk and adventure appetite as the QB, then all we can say is, that it only takes seven hours to reach New York from Denver.