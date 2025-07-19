Terry McLaurin Feels Disrespected by the Commanders After Being Snubbed in Recent Post

The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin are in a contract standoff, and things are starting to get messy. Reports suggest he could be traded if the two sides can’t come to an agreement. To make matters worse, a cheeky backhanded Twitter post from the team seems to have left McLaurin more frustrated than ever.

Scary Terry has been vocal about his desire for a contract extension all offseason. Despite his requests, the Commanders have yet to meet his demands. It’s a risky situation for the wideout, who’s entering the final year of his contract. The lack of financial security appears to be weighing on him.

That brings us to the Twitter post. The Commanders have had several players get married this offseason — McLaurin included. Yet in a post celebrating their newlywed players, the team snubbed Terry from the carousel.

This is not good: The #Commanders’ official team account made a post dedicated to players that got married this offseason, but left out Terry McLaurin, who got married this offseason… A fan replied to this saying “absolutely disrespectful” and Terry liked the tweet… (h/t:… pic.twitter.com/jOZnhKpp65 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 18, 2025

McLaurin never directly responded to the post, but he did like a tweet from a fan that called the act “absolutely disrespectful.” So, we can assume how he felt about it all.

Did someone say trouble in paradise? It’s wild that just when things are finally starting to look up for the Commanders as a franchise, they can’t get out of their own way. According to sources, they have just over $21 million in free space. And with McLaurin already on the books, they’d only have to pay him $7 million more per year, if it’s true that he wants a deal similar to Garrett Wilson’s.

So, what’s the holdup? Why are the Commanders toying with one of their longest-tenured players? Well, it’s probably because they’re still making other additions and might need the money.

Von Miller just signed with the team for $6 million, and the deal could reach $10.5 million with incentives. It’s the type of late addition to a roster that throws everyone off. Who knows what else the Commanders could be cooking up? There are plenty of other solid veterans still on the market. Not to mention, they already have the oldest roster in the league, so they aren’t afraid to sign more OGs.

However, if we were advising Washington, we’d tell them to stamp out this McLaurin fire as quickly as possible. He’s turned into a much better player than most of us imagined. Plus, he has a great connection with Jayden Daniels. Pay the man his money!

Maybe the Commanders are looking at the trade for Deebo Samuel as a natural replacement for McLaurin down the line. But he’s getting older, and injuries constantly hinder him from being elite. It would not be smart to just assume that Samuel could easily make up for McLaurin’s workload.

We’ll see what Washington ultimately ends up doing. The public pressure is on them to at least address the situation. Only time will tell if they’ve learned from their past mistakes. Do you want to have sustained success as a franchise? Then you’re going to need to get uncomfortable at times and pay your players. At the very least, act like McLaurin is still on your team, and don’t disrespect him online.