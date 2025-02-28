After Her Oscars Confession, Kylie Kelce Reveals the Disney Movie She’s Watched “Roughly 42 Times”

With the 2025 Oscars just a couple of days away, fans and critics alike are beginning to submit their predictions for this year’s winners. However, Kylie Kelce will not be one of them. Despite there being a total of 10 nominees for the Best Picture award, the soon-to-be mother of four has admitted that she has only seen one of them.

However, as a result of motherhood, Kelce has had to endure numerous viewings of the same Disney movies on repeat. Sharing the pain of countless parents across America, the wife of the former Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Kelce, confessed that she’s been subjugated to the same Disney-inspired tortures that the rest of us have had to endure.

On the latest episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the 32-year-old declared that her main source of entertainment is not as glamorous as one might think.

“It should come as no surprise to anyone here that I have seen maybe one of the films nominated for Best Picture, but you know what I have seen roughly 42 times this year alone? …Frozen,” she said.

In noting that the family is aware of and monitors the children’s screen time, Kelce asserted that the kids’ tablets are mostly reserved for airplane flights. With movies and other forms of media treated as an award for good behavior, she explained that

“I do my best to limit it, but not in a strict way. I will pretend that I set a timer and I will tell them ‘one more,’ and if the task that I was trying to complete is not finished I will say ‘You guys were so well behaved, I’ll let you watch one more.’…They are not allowed to touch phones, that has been a rule from the very beginning.”

Despite missing out on the cinema’s most recent offerings, Kelce took it upon herself to host her own rendition of the Oscars in her newfound segment titled “The Screen Time Awards.” Illumination Studios’ The Grinch took home the ‘If I Put This on Will You Stop Crying award’ while Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck It Ralph received the ‘Best Picture Played on an iPad on a Plane award.’

Considering that Encanto received the ‘OK, The Music in This Actually Hits!! award,’ it seems like a safe bet to say that both Kelce and her young ones are massive fans of animated movies. Given that the aforementioned studios have dominated the landscape of childhood entertainment for well over a decade, this will come as no surprise to those who have experienced parenthood.

Thankfully, for both Kylie and her family, there is a seemingly ever-increasing demand for such content. With everything from Toy Story 5 and Ice Age 6 to The Incredibles III set to be released throughout 2026 and 2027, there will be no shortage of content for her to endure in the future. Simply put, Disney is both the bane and the blessing of every parent’s existence. And the Kelce household is no different.