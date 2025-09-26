“Match Made in Hell”: Robert Griffin III on Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Chemistry

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Man, it’s tough to watch Marvin Harrison Jr. like this,” tweeted NFL insider Ari Meirov. The struggle was real. A week after his costly drop against the 49ers in their 15-16 loss, the young WR dropped the ball twice, returning with 1 reception for 8 yards on 4 targets, including 1 bobble that led to the pick against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night.

A visibly broken Marvin sat desolated on the Seattle Seahawks sidelines after the first half. Meanwhile, fans argued that the NFL should consider recording stats to WRs to make them accountable for these interceptions. This was following Murray’s two easy passes being missed by Harrison Jr.

Interestingly, former Heisman winner and Commanders QB Robert Griffin III believed both Marvin and Murray are responsible for the sad state of QB-WR chemistry on the Cardinals team. “Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. have been a match made in hell the last 2 years,” tweeted RGIII.

Reacting to the TNF game, several analysts like Shannon Sharpe distanced Murray from Marvin’s sub-par performance. “What does Murray being his QB have to do with drops and missed reads?” he tweeted. In another tweet, Shannon detailed Marvin’s struggles: “I’m baffled with the play of MHJ. It’s very early in his career, but I didn’t expect him to struggle this much or at all,” he added.

PICKED! Ernest Jones IV with the @Seahawks 2nd INT of the game SEAvsAZ on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ARaBx7Yu4S — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025

Similar to Shannon, several users came in defense of Murray, citing Harrison Jr.’s sub-par performance in the last two games, which indeed shows a pattern. “How can a QB help his wide receiver get past whatever this mental roadblock is?” a fan wondered, to which another responded, “be able to read a defense and play in rhythm.”

While rewatching the missed catches, it was evident that the duo were not giving clear hand signals, indicating that there could be a case of miscommunication. After last week, several fans were of the view that the Cardinals should limit throwing to Marvin to four or five passes per game so that he could make the best out of these throws.

Statistically speaking, Kyler Murray has already thrown 6 interceptions when targeting Marvin Harrison Jr in the limited games that they played since 2024. The fact that Murray is not typically an interception-prone QB also adds to Marvin’s blame. “We need to investigate what happened to Marvin Harrison Jr.,” tweeted NFL correspondent Annie Agar.

The 2024 NFL Draft No. 4 pick has recorded 10 catches for 142 yards and has scored 1 touchdown in 3 games this season. At present, there is a high possibility of the Cardinals benching him for Michael Wilson or Xavier Weaver for the next game against the Titans on October 5.