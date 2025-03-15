Cooper Kupp Joins Seahawks: 49ers Insider Says Seahawks “Downgraded” at Wide Reciever

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) looks on from the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, Cooper Kupp is now quite literally removed from his glory days with the Los Angeles Rams. While the move is an overall win for the former triple crown winner, some view the signing as a net negative for the Seahawks.

Advertisement

The Seahawks took a pretty big axe to their offense this offseason, replacing Geno Smith with Sam Darnold and now, Kupp with Metcalf. But is he better than Metcalf?

Kupp has dealt with injuries in the three past seasons, playing in just 33 games. In 12 games during the 2024 season, Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. The Athletic’s David Lombardi, for one, doesn’t think Kupp is an upgrade.

“He’s going to be 32 years old this next season, but he can still play… I think they downgraded overall at the wide receiver position, losing DK Metcalf, losing Tyler Lockett… But I think they are going to be better at QB, I believe that Sam Darnold is better than Geno Smith,” Lombardi noted on his YouTube channel.

However, highlighting that “the bottom line is that the Seahawks are going to look different,” the former ESPN analyst argued that Kupp should be able to contribute to Seattle’s offense.

While Kupp may no longer be capable of creating the same separation that once made him a Super Bowl MVP, he’ll still figure to be the WR2 behind the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The franchise seems to be all in on the 23-year-old Ohio State product, leaving Kupp to serve as the team’s perennial red zone and jump ball threat.

Fans react to the Seahawks signing Cooper Kupp

Having filled the Metcalf-sized hole in their receiving room, the sentiment surrounding Seattle’s signing seems to be one of approval. Some were even willing to suggest the revamped offense could move the team closer towards title contention.

Seahawks are lowkey shaping up to be contenders. Still have a strong defense, replace Geno for Darnold, Lockett for Kupp. They are still feeling DK's absence though. Draft? — Carter Speer (@CommanderSpeer) March 14, 2025

On the other hand, some struggled to understand the point of the team trading DK Metcalf just to then bring in a veteran such as Kupp.

Huge get for the Seahawks. Little bit of a head scratcher on why trade DK and then sign Kupp. Feels like him and JSN patrol a similar area of the field. — Kevin Showalter (@TSP_Kevin) March 14, 2025

Others highlighted that the signing marks a homecoming for Kupp. A Washington native, the eight-year veteran is finally set to return to where his football career began.

Returning home to Washington. Great signing for the Seahawks! — All things NFL WWE (@AllThingsNflWwe) March 14, 2025

Despite seeing 100 targets throughout the 2024 regular season, the most that he’s seen since 2021, Kupp secured just 67 receptions on the year, the fourth fewest of his career. With his average of 10.6 yards per reception tying his career low, fans are clearly aware that Kupp’s best days are behind him.

Thankfully, a reunion with the region that made him into a champion marks the beginning of the next chapter in what has been a storied career. Having missed nearly one third of his games since 2022, the one-time All Pro will presumably spend the final days of his career with the Seahawks.

Kupp leaves Los Angeles having produced the fourth most career receiving yards and the third most receiving touchdowns in franchise history. Now set to square off against the Rams twice a year, the Seahawks’ most recent addition adds another wrinkle to this NFC West rivalry.