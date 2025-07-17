Fined $5,628 Against the Steelers, Jalen Hurts Revisits How His Super Bowl Cleats “Put a Smile” on Michael Jordan

In a world where brand names and exclusive retail drops seem to rule the world, it should come as no surprise to see professional athletes adopting their gameday wear to match the latest trends and styles. According to the defending Super Bowl champion, Jalen Hurts, however, picking out a particular pair of cleats can have a profound effect on a player’s confidence and on-field swagger.

“Certain cleats bring an energy. Jordan 11s, they do something.” Hurts explained while answering a recent batch of fan questions for his team’s YouTube channel. When asked how he goes about choosing a certain pair for game days, the face of the Philadelphia Eagles noted that,

“I have an idea going into a game. A lot of the time, it’s based off of how I feel, and certain cleats bring a feeling… I’ve had some retros come through. Last year I was able to wear some 3’s. I’ve worn 4’s, 5’s, rarely wear the 5’s. But I got some special ones coming next year that I’m excited to bring out.”

Suffice to say, Hurts is in favor of any and all things pertaining to the Jordan brand, so it was a bit of an honor for him to receive a fine from the NFL that just so happened to be eerily similar to one that Jordan himself famously received after debuting his now iconic sneaker.

To this day, the $5,628 fine is Hurts’ favorite backstory for a pair of his cleats.

“I thought it was very crazy that, 40 years apart, they are launching this campaign. Back in 1985, they banned MJ’s red and black ones. 40 years later, I get fined for wearing two different colored cleats. I just thought that was very crazy. That was a cool moment. So, to be able to wear the ones at the Super Bowl, I know that put a smile on MJ’s face. It was a funny little laugh we had.”

Nevertheless, the process of designing a pair of cleats may not be as simple as some may believe it to be. According to Hurts, “it’s a very extensive process.”

Fielding multiple phone calls and templates is required in order to help the Jordan team create a cohesive theme that is also in line with the uniform rules and regulations of the NFL, so as to ensure that Hurts doesn’t incur any more fines.

The Alabama product seems to be more than pleased with his decision to become a Jordan brand athlete. His pre-game outfits may feature neutral brands and colors, but once he’s on the field, Hurts is guaranteed to be wearing some rendition of one of the most iconic sneakers throughout the history of both name-brand fashion and sports.