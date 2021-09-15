“I don’t remember this many rookie QB’s playing”: Tom Brady is nostalgic about the emergence of young Quarterbacks in the NFL

The opening week of the NFL saw all 5 first-round rookie QB’s take the field for their respective teams. And Tom Brady had a certain nostalgia about the rookie takeover.

Tom Brady and the Bucs won a Thursday Night Thriller against the Dallas Cowboys on another Brady game-winning drive. And while nothing much has changed for the 44-year-old, the emergence of rookie QB’s has changed how Brady see’s the future.

Sunday marked the second time since the 1970 merger that three rookie QBs started Week 1. It wasn’t pretty out of the gate for the rookies, with all three starters Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones losing their debuts. Fields and Lance also got action in spells and had a touchdown each in the limited time that they had.

First career NFL TD for Trevor Lawrence 🙌 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/SVwQQzGVLC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Mac Jones throws it for his first NFL TD 👏 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/JaJBprmNr2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

And seeing this, Tom Brady had a realisation.

Tom Brady sees a lot of young star QB’s in the league.

“I don’t remember this many rookies playing,” he said on his “Let’s Go” podcast Monday. “Even the second-year guys. Tua [Tagovailoa], [Justin] Herbert, [Joe] Burrow, Trevor Lawrence. [Justin] Fields played a little bit. Trey Lance played a little bit. Zach Wilson is playing. Mac Jones is playing. That’s a lot of young quarterbacks.”

Tom Brady has been in the league longer than some rookies have been alive 😳 (h/t @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/iriK3HXMx7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2021

He continued: “Gone are the days of Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning. You know, those are the guys I’m used to hearing about. … I’ll be forgotten here soon. I’ll move on and they’ll be onto someone else but that’s just the way football goes, as does life.”

The last line is a bit of a stretch, after all he has cemented his legacy as the GOAT. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time Leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

