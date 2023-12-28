‘Master Media Manipulator’ Aaron Rodgers Called Out by Skip Bayless for Stealing All the Attention, Despite Playing 4 Snaps This Year

Aaron Rodgers, while being away from the gridiron, has still managed to be the center of attraction by appearing on weekly shows. The claims of the fastest Achilles recovery and how Aaron will make a comeback this very season were the hottest takes of 2023. However, Rodgers admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” recently, that he’s still far from attaining 100% recovery. Reacting to this, an agitated Skip Bayless, on the Undisputed, termed Aaron Rodgers a “Master Media Manipulator”.

Skip stated that the Jets QB managed to keep himself at the forefront of discussion for a long time, despite playing only few snaps in a game. “He managed to keep himself in the center of attention, week after week after week by dangling, I’m going to shatter the mold. I’m going to come back way faster than anybody ever has from Achilles reattachment. And on occasion, you’ve wondered, did he really rupture?”

Even if Rodgers is recovering faster than expected, Skip says he knew all along the QB was never seriously considering returning to play a real game in the NFL. Apparently, it is not the first time when Skip Bayless has accused Rodgers of being hungry for attention. Seeing Jets’ QB throwing ball on the sidelines without his crutches in the New York Jets’ Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bayless had termed it a classic Aaron act.

Skip Bayless’ recent comments about the Jets QB actually made sense to football fans who have time and again called out Aaron Rodgers for drawing media attention by desperately promoting conspiracy theories. Rodgers has gained a lot of focus by expressing beliefs like doubting the moon landing, and cancer causing chemtrails. When he can be so sure of his views on such theories, it doesn’t come as a surprise that early Achilles recovery was a firm belief of his.

Aaron Rodgers’ Unexpected Jets Roster Activation & the Nick Bawden Decision

On the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers revealed that despite being ruled out due to his Achilles injuries, the Jets wanted him on the 53-man roster so he could be with the team. The Jets had to make a decision after Rodgers’ practice window ended that weather to keep him in IR or activate him to the roster.

The team however, went to chose an unconventional way by adding him to the roster while knowing he wouldn’t participate in any games. Rodgers surprised after this unexpected move by his team expressed in the show,

“I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation, ‘Do you want to practice?’ I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works. I didn’t feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation.”

When the New York Jets activated him, they had to release another player, Nick Bawden. Rodgers stated that he assumed he would go on IR and personally made the request for it. He declined activation because he didn’t want someone else to lose their spot just for him to practice formally. Overall, the decision by the Jets did not make any sense to him as he could have simply continued his rehabilitation without indulging in formal practice with the team. All this confusion makes little sense, but when Aaron is involved, fans expect such thing to happen and the QB actually never disappoints.