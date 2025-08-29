Flight Gatekeeper Gives Lee Corso an Emotional Tribute at the Airport as the Legend Retires From ‘College Game Day’ (Video)

Lee Corso’s impact on college football is hard to measure, but perhaps the simplest way to put it is this: he became the heartbeat of Saturday mornings. If Al Michaels is the voice of the NFL, then Corso is the soul of college football broadcasting. For nearly four decades, his quirky charm, unfiltered authenticity, and unmistakable love for the game made “College GameDay” not just a show, but a tradition.

Advertisement

Since 1987, Corso has carried the program with his larger-than-life personality, helping turn college football into a shared ritual for fans across the country. His famous mascot headgear picks weren’t just predictions; they were moments of joy, theater, and connection. You never quite knew what he would say or do, and that was the magic.

Now, at 90 years old, the Coach is taking his final bow. After devoting his life to the sport he loved, he leaves behind more than memories; he leaves a legacy of laughter, passion, and authenticity in a sport that often forgets those things.

Fittingly, his last “GameDay” will be at another Ohio State matchup, this time against Texas. And even his journey there carried a touch of poetry. On his final flight to Columbus, departing Orlando with Southwest, the gate agent paused to honor him with a heartfelt send-off. In that moment, every fan who ever tuned in on a Saturday morning was represented, thanking the man who made college football feel bigger, warmer, and more human.

Before boarding, the Southwest gate agent took a moment to acknowledge Lee Corso’s retirement and share a personal memory. He recalled meeting the Coach back in 2021 and presented him with a photo from that day, now a keepsake to mark Corso’s final flight with Southwest en route to Ohio State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football (@collegefootball)

From there, the agent reflected on the Coach’s remarkable journey, beginning in 1987 when “College GameDay” first hit the air. He even reminded everyone of a special piece of trivia: Corso’s very first mascot headgear pick came in October 1996, fittingly at an Ohio State game.

The tribute didn’t stop there. The agent shared a bit of Corso’s life off the field: his marriage to Betsy Youngblood since 1957, the four children they raised together, and the ten grandchildren who carry on his legacy. As the story unfolded, the entire crowd at the gate rose to their feet in applause, a spontaneous standing ovation for a man who has meant so much to college football.

Finally, the agent handed the Coach a bottle of champagne, with a playful reminder not to pop it open on the flight. It was a touching, funny, and teary moment all at once, perfectly fitting for a man beloved by so many.

The Saturday game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns will be his last game.

Lee Corso gave us more than picks; he gave us a reason to smile, to care, and to gather around the TV with family and friends. As he says goodbye, it’s clear: there will never be another quite like him, and we might never hear the words, ” Not so fast, my friend,” after Saturday.