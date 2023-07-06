Days After Complaining About 4th of July Fireworks, Brittany Mahomes Gets Slammed by PETA for her Playdate With Dolphin

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes holds up Sterling Skye as they watch warmups before the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently voiced her frustration over the disturbance caused by Fourth of July fireworks, drawing support from many online users. However, she now finds herself facing a different kind of backlash due to a playdate with a dolphin.

Unfortunately, Brittany’s positive Twitter momentum took a turn when she posted photos of a playdate with a dolphin during her vacation. Internet trolls targeted her, criticizing the interaction as cruel and harmful to marine life. The criticism was further amplified when PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) joined in, calling for compassion toward marine animals.

Brittany started facing intense criticism on Twitter after sharing photos of herself swimming and interacting with a dolphin during her vacation. Users on Twitter were quick to lash out at her, accusing her of cruelty and exploitation of marine life. The backlash intensified when the animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) joined the conversation.

PETA issued a statement expressing concern over the dolphin interaction, stating that such encounters are dangerous for both the animals and humans involved. They urged Brittany to extend her compassion to marine life and consider the well-being of these creatures.

“We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too. These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us.” – PETA’s statement on Brittany Mahomes’ dolphin playdate

In a lengthy reply from PETA, it emphasizes that dolphins are naturally meant to swim long distances in the ocean, but when kept in captivity for entertainment, they are confined to small tanks or pools. This confinement can lead to various physical and mental health issues for the dolphins, including stomach ulcers and premature death due to the stress of captivity.

Fans were quick to jump on the controversy and shared mixed views:

Brittany Mahomes Was Once Labelled a “Narcissist”

In the face of criticism and negative comments, Brittany has been targeted for her enthusiastic support of her husband’s successes, especially as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl appearance in four years. A while ago, Joe Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, took a dig at Brittany and said, “Problem is, they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you. They come after you with that same energy.”

Responding to Rogan’s comments, she wrote, “Something about grown men talking s*** about someone’s wife is real weird…” This led to backlash from fans of Joe Rogan, labeling her a “narcissist” and predicting a future divorce.

One Twitter user trolled Brittany with a tweet (which is now deleted), stating, “Brittany Mahomes = Narcissist. Plain and simple. I’m a huge Chiefs fan and trust me, we hate her too. Patrick’s team needs to step in and remove her and his brother from social media.” In response, Brittany liked a comment from another user who defended her, stating, “You are not talking for this Chiefs fan! Trust me, you are in the minority.”

These incidents shed light on the challenges faced by public figures and their loved ones in dealing with online criticism and scrutiny. Despite the negativity, Brittany and the Mahomes family continue to support and celebrate Patrick’s achievements while confronting their detractors.