Following in $250,000,000 Worth Peyton Manning’s Footsteps, Former DE Chris Long Launches New Production House in Grand Style

2x Super Bowl champion Chris Long, who stayed active in the NFL for a decade, made a smooth transition to the world of broadcasting with Green Light Podcast in 2019 and now, following in $250,000,000 worth Peyton Manning’s footsteps, he is taking his broadcasting career to new heights.

As per Awful Announcing, Long, whose Green Light Podcast has become a massive hit over the years, has now launched his own production house named ‘Yote House,’ just like what Manning did with ‘Omaha’. Through the launch of Yote House, Long hopes to disrupt the highly lucrative sports broadcasting market.

Chris Long Launches Yote House

Long started his journey in the broadcasting world back in 2019. Back then, he started the Green Line podcast which became a massive hit and now, he is eyeing to go big with the launch of ‘Yote House’ which will be a full-service production company and content studio. The production house will focus on creating interesting content, mixing sports and culture together.

Chris Long will dive straight into action along with co-host Kyle Long and Chris Collins on “Green Light with Chris Long.” It will be the first program produced by the media house and will feature three shows weekly. To further enhance the fan experience, the show will contain an all-new live show format every Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Alongside the regular hosts, the podcast will also see the likes of former NFL head coach, Jeff Fisher, NFL Insider Dianna Russini, and ESPN’s Stanford Steve Coughlin, as guests.

Long had extremely successful stints with both the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, winning the Super Bowl twice, once with each franchise. The 38-year-old defensive end wanted to make a name for himself in the broadcasting world after retiring from the sport. Thus, in a bid to keep himself involved in the NFL, he started the Green Light podcast in 2019. The podcast ended up gaining huge popularity over the years, and now, Long is looking to take his broadcasting game to another level with Yote House. Reflecting on the same, Chris recently said,

“When I retired in 2019, I wanted to keep working, to stay involved in football, to have a voice, but I wanted to do it on my own terms,” he told Awful Announcing in an exclusive interaction. “When I started recording ‘Green Light,’ success was no sure thing, but it has been thrilling to see the growth of the show over the last few years. Our cast and crew has expanded, we’ve been blessed with incredible guests, and have worked hard at developing dynamic content and connecting with our fanbase. As ‘Green Light’ has grown, so has our ambition to do more content development, which is why the launch of Yote House Media is a natural next step as we continue to expand.”

Chris Long Will Be Buoyed by the Success Enjoyed by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

Chris Long appears to be itching to replicate the success of veteran quarterback, Peyton Manning who owns Omaha Productions. The former Colts quarterback has successfully managed to build an empire in the broadcasting sector, with his $400 million worth of production house. According to Bloomberg, Omaha Productions is currently “one of the fastest-growing media enterprises in the world.”

Omaha Productions made headlines this year by producing the first season of the epic sports documentary Quarterback on Netflix. Along with this, the production house also has multiple projects lined up with Amazon Prime Video. It would not be a major surprise if Long’s ‘Yote House’ ends up being a direct competitor to Omaha in the upcoming years.