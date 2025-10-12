“Football Is Made for Girls”: NFL Legend Steve Young Promotes Girls Flag Football in Partnership With the 49ers

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Steve Young attends the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For more than a decade, Steve Young lived and breathed the brutal reality of American Football, a sport defined by aggression, speed, and grit. To him, football was tough, fast, and unforgiving, something he once thought was “made for guys.”

Advertisement

But years after his Hall of Fame career ended, Young’s perspective has taken a heartfelt turn. Now, he believes the game belongs just as much, if not more, to the next generation of girls.

“For 15 years in the NFL, I thought I knew what football was… But since then, I’ve come to know the real truth: football is made for girls,” Young said in his new video.

The legendary 49ers QB explained that this shift in perspective came from coaching his own daughters, whose determination and drive completely redefined his understanding of the game.

“Girls are fierce competitors. Girls demonstrate both determination and grit. Girls are heart and heroism. And girls are incredible flag football athletes,” the 2-time NFL MVP winner added.

And as it’s turned out, Young has now turned that belief into action. In partnership with the San Francisco 49ers Foundation and his Forever Young Foundation, Young has launched “Football Is Made for Girls.” It’s a new initiative dedicated to expanding access, education, and opportunity for girls’ flag football across the Bay Area and beyond.

“Today, I’m proud to once again team up with the 49ers to bring the sport of football to the next generation of girls’ flag football stars — through ensuring access, education, and opportunities for girls in the Bay Area and beyond,” Young wrote in his announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Young (@steveyoung)

As part of the initiative, Young has been named the Honorary Captain of Girls Flag Football, serving as an ambassador for the sport. He will help the 49ers Foundation grow participation from local youth programs to high school competition and even global outreach in the UK, UAE, and Mexico.

“Girls’ flag football is something I’ve personally grown passionate about through coaching my own daughters… Watching them play completely changed the way I saw the game. Their athleticism, teamwork, and competitiveness reminded me why I fell in love with football in the first place,” the 3x Super Bowl champion said in the 49ers’ official PR note.

The timing couldn’t be better too. Girls’ flag football has become one of the fastest-growing sports in California, with participation among high school girls soaring over 80 percent since it was sanctioned as a varsity sport in 2023. The sport will also make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, marking a global leap in visibility and legitimacy.

Naturally, 49ers co-owner and Chief Impact Officer Jenna York hailed the collaboration with Young as a transformative step. “Together, we’re creating opportunities for more girls to see themselves in the game and ensuring every girl has the chance to learn, play, and compete at all levels,” she said.

Meanwhile, from Young’s perspective, this collaboration feels more like a calling than a campaign. Because this is the same man who once defined the NFL’s toughness now sees that same fire reflected in fierce young girls chasing flags and touchdowns. As Young so simply and powerfully put it — “Football is made for girls.”