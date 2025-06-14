“Travis Kelce Might Be 10 Ft Tall”: Chiefs Star’s Latest Video With Taylor Swift Makes Pat McAfee Feel That The TE Has Had A Growth Spurt

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. – Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, made headlines after being spotted at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

The two were seen enjoying a casual date night at the high-stakes game, where the Oilers edged out the Panthers in a thrilling 5-4 victory, tying the series at 2-2. Videos from the night quickly began circulating online, showing the couple smiling, laughing, and taking in the action, but it was one particular clip that truly went viral.

In the now widely shared video, Kelce and Swift are seen walking side by side through the arena’s competition. Despite Swift wearing high heels that added several inches to her already tall 5’10” frame, Kelce still towered over her, drawing immediate attention from fans and media alike.

Even Pat McAfee, former NFL punter and host of The Pat McAfee Show, chimed in with a humorous take during a conversation with fellow tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t know if you know this, Travis Kelce is now 10 feet tall,” McAfee joked. “Taylor was wearing huge heels and Travis’ head was hitting off of the roof. This dude might have grown this offseason; he might be 10 feet tall. He might have hit a growth spurt at 30 plus we might need to look at Travis Kelce having a year of a lifetime.”

Kittle, who himself stands at 6’4″, laughed in agreement and admitted that Kelce did look unusually large next to Swift, especially considering how tall she already is.

To set the record straight, Kelce is listed at 6’5”, while Swift stands at 5’10”—making them already one of the tallest celebrity couples in the spotlight. But the dramatic contrast in the video sparked a wave of fan reactions across social media.

“Pat McAfee saying what we all think. How in the heck Taylor so tall in those heels and Travis STILL towers over her,” a fan questioned.

One fan had fun with the video and speculation. They think Kelce got a boosted aura from being around Swift.

“It’s the Taylor Swift aura lol. Makes ya grow tall and proud lol,” one fan quote tweeted.

“This is no lie with Taylor’s heels. It’s crazy,” one fan replied.

While some are jokingly wondering if Kelce hit a late growth spurt, don’t expect any big changes in the record books. When he reports for training camp later this summer, he’ll likely remain listed at 6’5”.

Kelce is gearing up for his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs this fall. With three Super Bowl rings already in hand, he’ll be aiming for his fourth championship—and maybe even a little more height-related chatter along the way.