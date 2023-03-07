Tom Brady’s Alleged Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Shows Off Her Enchanting Physique in Black Bikini & Big Red MSCHF Boots

Veronika Rajek is quickly becoming a fashion icon. The Slovakian bombshell, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram, has been getting a lot of attention lately for her incredibly enchanting looks and unbelievably jacked physique.

Along with being a renowned model whose next goal is to be the covergirl of Sports Illustrated, Veronika is a massive fitness enthusiast. So much so, that she never allows any opportunity of showing off her abs go in vain.

Veronika Rajek hogs the limelight by sporting red MSCHF boots

In a recently uploaded reel on Instagram, Veronika was seen sporting a black bikini and a pair of red MSCHF boots. “Walking down the path and imagining the unthinkable is the way that makes dreams a reality #bigredboots,” Rajek captioned the reel.

She also thanked MSCHF shoes for adding her to list of few celebs who are rocking these special boots. For the unversed, MSCHF is known for making bold statements with their shoes. In fact, their SATAN shoe, which came out in 2021 and was allegedly a spoof of Nike’s Air Max, had even led to a lawsuit.

However, as expected, the lawsuit provided them more publicity than ever before and MSCHF ended up gaining more attention. Recently, Russell Wilson’s wife and renowned singer Ciara Wilson, rapper Lil Nas X, Diplo, Wisdom Kaye and a few other celebs were also seen sporting the flashy red boots which Rajek is wearing in the reel. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Slovakian model is officially on the list of bold celebs who have been chosen by the mischievous brand.

Veronika Rajek wants to be compared with Gigi Hadid and not Gisele Bundchen

Rajek has been working incredibly hard to make a name for herself in the world of modeling since she was 14 years old. The Slovakian model, who used to be a track and field athlete in her early years, told The US Sun a little while ago that she does not want to be compared with Brady’s ex-wife and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Veronika had claimed that she wasn’t even born when Bundchen had already started ruling the modeling world and had admitted that she would rather like to be compared with some of the younger models like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner.

Moreover, after seeing Rajek in MSCHF boots, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has well and truly started off her journey to modeling glory.

