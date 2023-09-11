A Year Before His NIL Valuation Crossed $3,500,000, Deion Sanders’ QB Son Shedeur Gifted a $100,000 Luxury Watch to His Beloved Brother

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field at the end of the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders is the new rising star of college football. He is the son of the renowned Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Just recently, his projected NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation reached the $3,500,000 mark, which is nothing short of incredible.

This shows that Shedeur is surely doing well financially and isn’t afraid of making some super expensive buys. In fact, a year before his valuation broke records, Shedeur had splurged a whopping $100,000 on a high-end watch that he wanted to gift to his brother.

Shedeur Sanders Surprised Deion Jr. at Miami Concert

Shedeur Sanders has taken over NCAA in the past two weeks with stunning performances against TCU and Nebraska. In fact, he now has an NIL valuation of $3.9 million. Earning the big bucks in his early 20s, Shedeur once showed his generosity in a grand fashion.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, ranking No. 2 in the On3 NIL 100 database, gifted his brother, Deion Jr., a $100,000 luxury watch around a year ago. Some may call it a bit extravagant, but hey, NIL valuation pays off and Shedeur just loves his brother way too much.

Last year, Shedeur decided to surprise his brother just before his performance at a Miami club. Shedeur took the watch off his wrist and presented it to Deion Jr., who was too psyched and couldn’t contain his excitement. Deion Jr. posed with the timepiece as he shook hands and hugged Shedeur to thank him for the gift.

Shedeur’s Projected NIL Valuation Surpasses Joe Burrow’s Base Salary

Shedeur Sanders is utilizing the NIL era to the full extent. If we put it into perspective, his projected valuation has skyrocketed to $3.8 million for this season, which is nearly $3 million more than the base salary of Joe Burrow for the year. Burrow’s base salary stands at $1,010,000 for this year.

Apart from surpassing all NCAA football athletes, the QB son of Coach Prime also outshines the base salaries of NFL quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott. Moreover, Shedeur is the second most valued student-athlete in ON3’s database. LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is the only athlete ahead of him at the moment.

The success of Shedeur Sanders in the NIL era clearly shows the evolving landscape of college sports and the financial opportunities it presents.