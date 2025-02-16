Former Raiders GM Asks NFL Teams Not to be “Shortsighted” as Travis Hunter Enters the NFL Combine as a CB, Not a WR

Travis Hunter has been tagged as a cornerback for the NFL Scouting Combine. This designation comes after Hunter won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football’s best wide receiver in 2024, but failed to earn finalist status for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the sport’s best defensive back.

It’s important to note Hunter captured the Chuck Bednarik Award – Defensive Player of the Year – despite his Thorpe snub. However, relegating someone who earned the Heisman Trophy for his two-way efforts to one position seems like a questionable move. That’s how former NFL general manager Mike Mayock feels based on his comments from The Rich Eisen Show.

“I think most NFL teams are going to work him out as a corner. That will be his main job. But… you’re shortsighted if you don’t think he can help you on offense… you’ve got to find a package of plays for this kid every week on offense… he’s just too special.”

Mayock said it’s possible Hunter is asked to run routes at the Combine despite not being listed at wideout. He recalled Christian McCaffrey taking slot snaps during the 2017 event on the program. In his opinion, McCaffrey was “better than every wide receiver that day” when doing so. Perhaps Hunter will perform in a similar fashion this year.

Mike Mayock isn’t alone in thinking Travis Hunter should play offense

Travis Hunter played college football at approximately 180 lbs. His responsibilities on both sides of the ball were a big factor in that weight. Mayock has “never seen a better conditioned athlete from the college tape” than Hunter, but knows he’ll need to bulk up some to handle the NFL’s rigorous play. He sees Hunter adding 10-15 pounds when all is said and done.

“Once he gets into a situation where he’s playing predominantly one position [and] he’s on a nutrition and weight program where he can concentrate on being a great corner, he’ll be 190 to 195 lbs.”

This extra weight will take time to acquire and more time to adjust to on the field. Regardless, Mayock remains confident in Hunter’s ability to be a difference-maker as a receiver when he’s not playing cornerback. And unlike Hunter on defense, Mayock isn’t on an island with that belief.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson echoed Mayock’s sentiment earlier this week on Nightcap. Sharpe claimed it’s in Hunter’s best interest to have “a package of plays” on offense – like Mayock mentioned – but to primarily be a cornerback. Johnson, meanwhile, wished Hunter would be a wide receiver full-time and have a limited defensive role.

No matter where you turn, analysts simply can’t stop gushing about Hunter’s professional prospects. He could become a superstar regardless of where he lines up more often in the league. Teams will make their internal decisions on where he fits best at the Combine, slated for Feb. 27 – Mar. 2 in Indianapolis, IN.