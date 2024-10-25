Jerry Jones’ Daughter, Dallas Cowboys Announce Massive $250,000 Donation For Cancer Research

The NFL team owners, multi-billionaires as such, are celebrated for their business acumen and championship victories. Then there are people like Jerry Jones, who is adored and celebrated for different, humane reasons. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner has won three Super Bowls in his career as an executive. Up, above and beyond the silverware, Jones has won a million more hearts with his humanitarian efforts.

It seems like genuine philanthropy runs in the family. His daughter Charlotte Jones recently announced $250,000 as a donation supporting cancer research.

Today, we proudly pledge $250,000 in support of cancer research thanks to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation. We couldn’t be more excited for these funds to aid in early detection and help drive lifesaving breakthroughs in cancer research. 🎗️💙 ⁰#CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/Kgys0EG3Yz — Charlotte Jones (@cjonescowboys) October 24, 2024

Charlotte’s announcement states that the $250,000 pledge will be an additional incentive on top of the donations that the organization has made towards the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative, which aims to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

Jones and his wife, Gene, lead a charity named the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation. It is a charitable non-profit that supports a wide array of causes in Arlington, Texas. The organization has provided several grants to healthcare programs like the American Cancer Society and Baylor Health Care System Foundation. Additionally, the family foundation donates to youth programs, the Salvation Army. It also takes an active part in military, and Hispanic outreach.

The Jones family has been leading the fight against cancer for a long time now. One of their significant contributions is the opening of the American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge in Dallas.

Jones and the setting up of the Family Hope Lodge

Gene Jones has spoken in the past about how she lost her mother to lung cancer. She realises that the cost of cancer treatment is prohibitively high for many. So, with the help of her husband, who has a net worth of $15.4 billion, she is making sure that no child has to witness their parents surrendering to cancer ever again.

“The idea that you are in such a down time when your family, loved ones are fighting cancer. You need every eye, everybody that you can have that support you and to me, Hope Lodge and its concept is a tangible way to say, ‘we are with you. A lot of people are with you.”- Jerry Jones

The Hope Lodge is a 40,000-square-foot, four-storey facility, located at 210 Hall Street in Dallas, which will provide patients with free and temporary lodging along with their caregivers.

Prior to the facility, which was opened in 2021, many patients in and around Dallas were forced to travel more than 40 miles to receive proper treatment. Since its opening, Hope Lodge has become a haven for tired, worn-out patients, who have spoken a lot about how it became a big aid in their battle with cancer.