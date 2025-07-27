Former Safety Ryan Clark Is Extremely Impressed Watching Travis Hunter Play CB in Training Camp

If you’re not aware, Travis Hunter has played 36 snaps on offense and 47 on defense through four practice sessions. The first two were offense-only, but in the last two, we’ve seen him line up in the secondary. He took part in 23 plays as a cornerback on Friday, and today he added another 24. That’s insane … we haven’t seen a player take on this kind of two-way role in over three decades.

Hunter himself seems perfectly content with playing both ways for the team. He’s been smiling, staying in his zone, and putting in the work. “It has been great,” he said, according to the Jaguars’ website. Head coach Liam Coen also backed Hunter, saying, “He’s pretty unfazed by some of this stuff.”

Furthermore, the rookie mentioned that everything in Jacksonville feels “super organized,” just like it was in Colorado, and credit to Coen for that. The head coach and his staff have evidently committed to letting Hunter play both ways. But … former NFL safety Ryan Clark says not so fast.

Clark was keeping an eye on Hunter’s performance on Sunday. The rookie definitely impressed, especially with plays like breaking up a pass to Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone. But what stood out most to the former safety was when Hunter nearly picked off John Wolford after undercutting a throw intended for Austin Trammell.

Clark was so taken aback by the moment that he shared the clip and captioned it, “Man!!! I’m going to die on the ‘TRAVIS HUNTER AT CORNER FIRST’ hill. He was born to do it!”

Man!!! I’m going to die on the “TRAVIS HUNTER AT CORNER FIRST” hill. He was born to do it! #Halloffametalent pic.twitter.com/NWgBpMkimb — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 27, 2025

There’s a raging debate that Hunter isn’t that strong of a route runner as a pass catcher, so he should prioritize playing corner. And if it’s not clear, Clark is in that camp.

However, let’s not forget the massive price the Jaguars paid to get Hunter. They traded their 2025 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), 2025 second-rounder (No. 36), 2025 fourth-rounder (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for the second overall pick in 2025 (which became Hunter), plus a 2025 fourth-rounder (No. 104) and a 2025 sixth-rounder (No. 200).

That’s a lot of draft capital the team could have used to fill multiple holes. So now, Hunter will have to fill at least two.

No matter what anyone like Clark says, Hunter will play both ways extensively, because that’s what makes him unique. That’s arguably the only reason he won the Heisman Trophy and was selected second overall in the draft. Wouldn’t you agree?