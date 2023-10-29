Four-Star Player’s Ex-CU Father Rips Deion Sanders’ Colorado For Mistreating Son On Recruiting Visit

Anwawn Jones, former CU linebacker expressed his dissatisfaction with what went down with his son Marco. During his recruitment visit to the Colorado Buffaloes vs USC Trojans matchup on Sept. 30, Marco was apparently left feeling uninvited, being sent out of the game by the staffers.

LB Marco Jones is rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, who hails from Danville, California. His invite turned into a rejection as both Marco and his coach were escorted out of the game. Reacting to this incident, Marco’s father, Anwawn allegedly took to X to report the case. Not only this, but he also revealed that they are considering not donning the CU hat at all.

Marco Jones Chooses to Stay Out of Colorado Buffaloes

A baffling incident followed the invite as both the coach and Marco were escorted out of the stadium by the staffers.

This occurrence didn’t sit well with Marco’s father Anwawn who chose to voice his grievances on social media voice his grievances on social media and announce their decision to stay out of the CU program.

In the tweet, that resonated with many fans he conveyed his frustration by writing,

“My son @MarcoJones2025 was invited To Boulder 4 the USC game and he loved it. 4 [star] LB, son of an Alum, unreal game experience, all was gravy…….Until they kicked Marco out of the recruit area after the game and said they didn’t know who he was.”

He further explained that his son Marco tried to take control of the situation by explaining his story. However, it went in vain as the staffers did not pay attention.

“Marco explained who he was, they said he wasn’t on the list and was asked to leave. You kicked my son and his coach out of the facility and didn’t care that they traveled from Ca.”

Anwawn further declared his decision of his son choosing to not be a Buffs anymore, even as he praises Deion Sanders.

“I’m a huge supporter of @DeionSanders and I love what he’s doing with the program. I’m going to support all of the recruits that come to CU, it’s too bad Marco won’t be one of them. This one must have slipped through the cracks.”

Marco Jones reportedly boasts an array of alternative options with offers flooding from some great programs like Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, etc. Evidently, his considerable potential and sportsmanship are held in high regard regardless of what went down between him and the CU program.

Colorado’s Recruitment Amongst Controversial Discussion

Jones is considered a four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform. 247Sports ranks him the highest, sitting as the No. 106 overall player and No. 12 linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class. Each platform has Jones pegged as a top 25 player in the state of California. The incident sparked much discussion, questioning the treatment of a 4-star recruit and the insensitivity of the staffers amongst the fans.

Even as the controversy shadowed the Colorado Buffaloes roster, they found hope in their four-star QB recruit Antwann Hill Jr. Hailing from Warner Robins, Georgia, Hill was impressed by the Buffaloes, particularly Deion Sanders and his offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

The description of the events appears to be a gross misunderstanding. However, the insensitivity of the Buffs staffers cannot be overlooked. It’s sure that the Buffs missed a potential 4-star recruit. The program is struggling to stay afloat in the competition even after an explosive start. In such a scenario, any controversies might augment their complexities.