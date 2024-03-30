Fred Taylor Explains What’s Wrong & Right With Deion Sanders’ Premature Comments on Choosing Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Home

During a recent episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Sanders mentioned that his son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, along with Travis Hunter, the versatile player for the Buffaloes, are prepared to decline offers from specific teams, hinting at a potential scenario similar to Eli Manning’s.

Advertisement

Deion is advocating for both players to find a suitable city for their talents, suggesting teams like the 49ers, Cowboys, Commanders, and Ravens as potential landing spots. While Fred Taylor of the Pivot Podcast believes that Sanders could make it happen for his boys, he still might’ve spoken too soon. The analyst thinks that Sanders has enough pull in the nfl sphere to help the boys go to a team that can nurture their talents, ultimately meaning they have successful careers.

“He’s a father and like all parents um he just wants the best for his boys the comments are…I don’t have a problem with the comments I understand it him wanting the best for his sons him understanding that the nature of the NFL the business of the NFL he’s been around the block he knows the the exacts the people inside the building.

Advertisement

However, he also wanted to highlight that Sanders’ comments might’ve been a bit too early, as they have another season ahead of them, a season where a lot of things could change. Yes, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are top prospects but who’s to say the next season goes,

“I think if anything the comments might be a bit premature because they still got to go and play…You know you got injuries that happen in football they got to get out there and perform and as long as you play well then you maintain the leverage right so having made those comments that would be totally fine.”

According to him, the Buffs HC should’ve waited at least until next year to make those comments, so the boys could still hold some leverage. Drawing a line in the sand like this might be risky for the two college athletes. But, of course, Sanders isn’t averse or unfamiliar with risk. And as Taylor points out, Sanders has enough pull or star power to nullify this risk completely.

Channing Chowder Likes the Confidence Deion Sanders Has in His Boys

Channing Chowder, on the other hand, doesn’t see anything wrong with Sanders remarks. He believes as the NIL and NFL landscape changes, players have a lot more leverage and should use that leverage to make fruitful decisions for themselves, instead of leaving it up to fate.

Additionally, he mentioned how Deion Sanders taking such a strong stance lets Shedeur and Travis know what they’re worth and that they dont have to settle for anything else. According to Chowder, this builds confidence in the players. As we’ve seen, players have become more outspoken about thier wants and needs. With the NIL landscape changing, we’re seeing a shift in player attitude. Maybe moving forward, this will be the norm and not the exception to the rule.